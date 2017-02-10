EVENT: CAMP RZR SOCAL

Five years of RZRs and Glamis By the staff of Dirt Wheels

Photos by Karel Kramer and courtesy of Polaris

In addition to building increasingly amazing off-road machines, Polaris is building connections with all RZR owners, and being part of the extended Polaris family means major events that bring Polaris fans together. For the fifth year, Camp RZR has hit SoCal on Halloween weekend at the Glamis area of the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area. For 2016, Camp RZR attracted enough visitors to fill the camping areas elbow to elbow, and an estimated 27,000 dune enthusiasts were on hand for the weekend’s festivities. Activities were nonstop, but the vast majority of participants simply got out and enjoyed the dunes. While a huge number were on Polaris machinery, by no means were all of the 27,000 riders/drivers so brand loyal. There were buggies, UTVs of all stripes, ATVs, motorcycles and even street-driven machinery adapted for the sand. Here are some photos that give a feeling of the weekend and this unique dune area.