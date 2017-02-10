Headline News
EVENT: CAMP RZR SOCAL (February 10, 2017 12:10 pm)
Severe Mud Riding will shorten the life cycle of brake pads and rotors! (February 9, 2017 11:43 am)
FUNNY PHOTO OF THE DAY (February 9, 2017 11:32 am)
KANGAROO KID JUMPS OVER STEAMBOAT! (February 9, 2017 11:25 am)
The 2017 King of the Hammers! (February 9, 2017 11:15 am)

EVENT: CAMP RZR SOCAL

camprzr_sprd
February 10, 2017
Comments off
76 Views
Events

Five years of RZRs and Glamis By the staff of Dirt Wheels
Photos by Karel Kramer and courtesy of Polaris

 

This is what most of the people trekking to Glamis are looking for—thrills and excitement in the dunes. While this looks pretty crazy, spotters are checking to make sure the coast is clear before going for air tricks.
This is what most of the people trekking to Glamis are looking for—thrills and excitement in the dunes. While this looks pretty crazy, spotters are checking to make sure the coast is clear before going for air tricks.

 

Country star Jake Owen returned as the concert headliner for Saturday night, but when he wasn’t prepping or performing, he was shredding dunes in a new Polaris RZR XP Turbo.
Country star Jake Owen returned as the concert headliner for Saturday night, but when he wasn’t prepping or performing, he was shredding dunes in a new Polaris RZR XP Turbo.

 

The actual Polaris display area that is the heart of Camp RZR is fenced with specific hours. This happy stampede is right as the gates opened for Friday’s start.
The actual Polaris display area that is the heart of Camp RZR is fenced with specific hours. This happy stampede is right as the gates opened for Friday’s start.

 

One of the highlights of Camp RZR was this RZR XP 4 modified to carry a Gatling gun T-shirt cannon to launch bundled T-shirts to the crowd.
One of the highlights of Camp RZR was this RZR XP 4 modified to carry a Gatling gun T-shirt cannon to launch bundled T-shirts to the crowd.

 

One of the Camp RZR displays was this lineup of Polaris RZR race championship machines. These are fast cars with fast drivers.
One of the Camp RZR displays was this lineup of Polaris RZR race championship machines. These are fast cars with fast drivers.

 

Anyone could sign up to spin some laps on a brand-new RZR.
Anyone could sign up to spin some laps on a brand-new RZR.

 

In addition to building increasingly amazing off-road machines, Polaris is building connections with all RZR owners, and being part of the extended Polaris family means major events that bring Polaris fans together. For the fifth year, Camp RZR has hit SoCal on Halloween weekend at the Glamis area of the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area. For 2016, Camp RZR attracted enough visitors to fill the camping areas elbow to elbow, and an estimated 27,000 dune enthusiasts were on hand for the weekend’s festivities. Activities were nonstop, but the vast majority of participants simply got out and enjoyed the dunes. While a huge number were on Polaris machinery, by no means were all of the 27,000 riders/drivers so brand loyal. There were buggies, UTVs of all stripes, ATVs, motorcycles and even street-driven machinery adapted for the sand. Here are some photos that give a feeling of the weekend and this unique dune area.

 

This is just the machinery that was parked outside Camp RZR’s gates. The machines were constantly moving in and out as visitors checked things out and then headed back to play in the sand.
This is just the machinery that was parked outside Camp RZR’s gates. The machines were constantly moving in and out as visitors checked things out and then headed back to play in the sand.

 

There are still plenty of quads to be seen in the dunes. This foursome was parked right at the gate to Camp RZR.
There are still plenty of quads to be seen in the dunes. This foursome was parked right at the gate to Camp RZR.

 

MotoTrials superstar Geoff Aaron might be better known for racing EnduroCross these days, but the 10-time trials champ has been spreading the news of trials with his amazing shows for many years.
MotoTrials superstar Geoff Aaron might be better known for racing EnduroCross these days, but the 10-time trials champ has been spreading the news of trials with his amazing shows for many years.

 

Everyone entering Camp RZR could line up for a shot at this prize wheel. This little girl was a winner.
Everyone entering Camp RZR could line up for a shot at this prize wheel. This little girl was a winner.

Related Article

Shannon Cambell finished the race in 3 hours and 33 minutes with the win.

The 2017 King of the Hammers!

Feb 09, 2017Comments off468 Views

The 2017 Nitto King of the Hammer endurance UTV, sponsored by Can-Am, started at 8a.m. on Wednesday the 8th of February.  75 UTV teams signed up to

TTRACING_SPRD

Racing TT for the first tim...

Way before I started racing competitively, I remember flipping

Feb 03, 2017
img_2720

Tons of toys at the 2016 Sa...

The air was buzzing with enthusiasts and parts vendors

Sep 22, 2016
MUDNATS_1_IMG_0109

Missed the muddy fun? Check...

One thing we can say about High Lifter’s events

Jul 22, 2016

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail

Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.