﻿BUILDING A HONDA TRX500R: What you should know

Dear Boss,



I’m a Dirt Wheels subscriber and probably will be for life. I’m thinking about building a dune quad and putting a Honda CR500 motor in an ‘86–’87 TRX250R frame. There are several of those motors available to me, and I was wondering if certain years were known to be better than others. I know that vibration will be an issue with this motor and was hoping you could give me some advice on the best way to deal with that. Thanks for your time and keep up the good work.

Dallas Milburn

Pendleton, OR

For the most stock horsepower, the ’85–‘86s can’t be beat. But, a lot of the original parts are no longer available. So, the 1990–2001 engines may be a better deal in the long run. As you are aware, the CR500s are not counterbalanced, and Honda went to some trouble to keep harmonic vibration in check on the CR chassis. You cannot do this with the TRX250R chassis. Interestingly enough, the ATC chassis handles the CR’s vibrations better than the TRXs. You will experience cracked frames and exhausts. If the frame/handlebar/footpeg harmonic frequency is similar to the motor’s, everything will vibrate together. It’s guaranteed it will vibrate more in the 250R chassis. I would investigate Banshee rubber engine mounts, and there are rubber snowmobile mounts at MFG Supply (www.mfgsupply.com/snowmobile/ snowengine/snowmounts/mm-102c .html). You can also minimize the vibration with rubber-mounted handlebars. Roll Design has such a design (www.rolldesign.com/prod ucts.html). Footpegs, however, are another matter.



Got a problem with your ATV or UTV? Boss McKannick has the answers to fix it. E-mail your questions to him at dwdialedin@hi-torque,com