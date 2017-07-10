10 ATVs YOU DON’T SEE EVERY DAY

A Honda TRX1100R is something you rarely see.

Aprilia V-twin 450 quads are indeed quite rare.

Maybe in the winter you might catch a glimpse of A Raptor 700 with skis and snow paddles on the rear tires.

Only once have we seen a 150 hp snowmobile racing in the desert with a quad front end.

If you go to a sled-pull you might see a Banshee set up like this.

A KTM 85 quad is something you don’t see every day.

A Honda TRX600EX doesn’t show up on the trails too often.

Only at the Pikes Peak Hill Climb will you see a YFZ450 set up like this.

You don’t see quads like this in the USA too often, but they’re actually daily transportation in North Korea.

Hopefully you’ll never get a good look at your rear axle while sitting on your quad.