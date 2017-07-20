Headline News
1750 PSI PRESSURE WASHER FOR $79.99 (July 20, 2017 3:28 pm)
UTV DOOR BUYER’S GUIDE! (July 20, 2017 8:03 am)
SUPERCHARGED YAMAHA YXZ! (July 19, 2017 1:50 pm)
1985 HONDA ATC250R RESTORATION PROJECT (July 19, 2017 8:00 am)
Rath Racing Yamaha YFZ450R hybrid ATV with ’17 KTM 450SX engine! (July 19, 2017 6:30 am)

1750 PSI PRESSURE WASHER FOR $79.99

July 20, 2017
Comments off
105 Views
2 block, Buyers Guides, Home News, Home Page, News, Product

— All-terrain-vehicles look just like their namesake after a good days ride. They’re usually covered with dirt and mud, which includes every nook and cranny. The Dirt Wheels crew has spent a ton in quarters at the car wash when stopping off to wash our machines following some action out on the trails. That’s why we took notice of this pressure washer in the pages of Dirt Wheels recently. It was one of the items featured in Harbor Freight’s ad.

The Portland 1750 PSI Electric Pressure Washer looks like a smart item for giving our quads and UTVs a good cleaning at home. It has a 20 foot hose, 35 foot electrical cord, adjustable spray nozzle and is fairly light at 20 pounds. The price of $79.99 is what really got our attention, though. We were looking at something similar at Walmart that cost over 20 bucks more.

Also, don’t forget about the 20% off coupon that Harbor Freight provides with their ad that appears in Dirt Wheels every month. That also applies to all the other cool power tools and handy mechanical items they have.

Related Article

UTV DOOR BUYER’S GUIDE!

Jul 20, 2017Comments off2781 Views

At any riding area it is easy to see that full doors are the most popular UTV accessory available. It seems like very few machines even leave

SUPERCHARGED YAMAHA YXZ!

— The Dirt Wheels crew is in the process

Jul 19, 2017

1985 HONDA ATC250R RESTORAT...

— It happens when we start getting older. You

Jul 19, 2017

Rath Racing Yamaha YFZ450R ...

YFZ450R with Factory Edition KTM 450SX engine!

Jul 19, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤