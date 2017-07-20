1750 PSI PRESSURE WASHER FOR $79.99

— All-terrain-vehicles look just like their namesake after a good days ride. They’re usually covered with dirt and mud, which includes every nook and cranny. The Dirt Wheels crew has spent a ton in quarters at the car wash when stopping off to wash our machines following some action out on the trails. That’s why we took notice of this pressure washer in the pages of Dirt Wheels recently. It was one of the items featured in Harbor Freight’s ad.

The Portland 1750 PSI Electric Pressure Washer looks like a smart item for giving our quads and UTVs a good cleaning at home. It has a 20 foot hose, 35 foot electrical cord, adjustable spray nozzle and is fairly light at 20 pounds. The price of $79.99 is what really got our attention, though. We were looking at something similar at Walmart that cost over 20 bucks more.

Also, don’t forget about the 20% off coupon that Harbor Freight provides with their ad that appears in Dirt Wheels every month. That also applies to all the other cool power tools and handy mechanical items they have.