1985 YAMAHA TRI-Z 250

June 18, 2017
— ANOTHER CLASSIC MACHINE FROM THE TWO-STROKE GLORY YEARS:

If you wanted to go fast back in 1985, you either had a Honda ATC250R, Kawasaki Tecate 250 or a Yamaha Tri-Z 250 like this one that belongs to Lee Watson in Louisiana. He did a good job of restoring his Tri-Z and even added a few custom touches to make it stand out on the trail.

We’d like to thank Lee Watson for e-mailing photos and info to us on his vintage Yamaha. Do you have a sport quad, 4×4 quad, 3-wheeler or UTV that should be seen here on our website or printed magazine? All you have to do is send it in. Include your name, city & state, and e-mail to >

dwletters@hi-torque.com

 

