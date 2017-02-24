2017 ATV BUYER’S GUIDE!

It is our favorite time of the year again, that time when we see every new ATV model you can imagine. Recent trends are continuing—there are fewer 2WD sport models on offer, but 4×4 tech remains strong. As much as we lament the loss of sport models, the advancement of 4×4 technology is most likely partially responsible. Riders who once would have bought a sport quad (when 4x4s were basically farm implements) now choose a sporty, long-travel 4×4 for trail use. Modern 4×4 quads have as much wheel travel as many ‘80s sport quads but are far more comfortable off-road.

In the youth segment, there are new and numerous offerings of recreational 2WD quads. Some popular sport models from previous years are still available at the distributor and dealer levels, so check around if you want one. It is likely that you will find a new one waiting for a happy and proud owner.

We hope that we will see more sport ATVs hit the market, whether they are traditional solid-axle 2WDs or performance 4x4s. But for 2017, there are great options to choose from at great prices. Here we have photos, prices and descriptions of over 90 ATVs that are current for 2017. In many cases, manufacturers make several variations of a model that all look identical externally. Those machines will be grouped under a single photo, and the prices listed will be a range from base to highest MSRP.

2017 ATV BUYER’S GUIDES

SPORT

4X4

2X4

TWO-UP

YOUTH

OTHER ATV BUYER’S GUIDES

2016 ATVs

2015 ATVs

CONTACTS

Apex: (480) 507-5050, www.apexatv.com

Arctic Cat: (218) 681-9851, www.arcticcat.com

Bad Boy: (800) 774.3946, www.badboyoffroad.com

Can-Am: (715) 848-4957, www.can-am.brp.com

CFMoto: (888) 823-6686, www.cfmoto.com

Hisun: (972) 446-0760, www.hisunmotors.com

Honda: (310) 783-2000, www.powersports.honda.com

Kawasaki: (949) 770-0400, www.kawasaki.com

Kymco: (864) 327-4744, www.kymcousa.com

Odes: www.odesutvs.com

Polaris: (888) 704-5290, www.polarisindustries.com

Suzuki: (714) 996-7040, www.suzuki-cycles.com

Yamaha: (714) 761-7300, www.yamaha-motor.com