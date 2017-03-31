2017 ATVMX Series — when & where

2017 ATVMX Series Schedule

11-Round Professional Series, 10-round Amateur CircuitMORGANTOWN, W.Va. (November 15, 2016) – MX Sports Pro Racing and the ATV Promoters Group (ATVPG) are pleased to announce the 2017 schedule for the ProX ATV Motocross National Championship (ATVMX) presented by CST Tires, an AMA National Championship. The 32nd Annual ATV Motocross Championship season will feature 10 amateur rounds and 11 AMA Pro points rounds, visiting many of the most legendary facilities in all of motocross.For the third year in a row, the ATVMX series will kick off with the FLY Racing ATV Supercross at the historic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Although the event will only contribute pro points, there is a full roster of amateur and vet classes available.The amateur season will kick off just two weeks later , April 1 and 2 , at the Underground MX Park, located in Kemp, Texas. Situated just 45 minutes south of Dallas, the top-notch facility has a multitude of things to offer from full-hookup camping spots, bathhouse amenities, to a premier level racecourse.”After a successful 2016 season, we are excited to be returning to the same facilities,” said Roy Janson, Competition Director at MX Sports Pro Racing. “The ATV Motocross series has seen an increase in the amount of competition from the professional level down to the youth classes, and as we prepare for a new year we are also resetting the stage for the next group of National Champions to arise.” From there, the series moves to the newest addition on the circuit, Monster Mountain, in Alabama. The series will then move on to take place at staple stops such as High Point Raceway, Ironman Raceway, Muddy Creek Raceway, Sunset Ridge MX, Spring Creek MX Park and Unadilla MX, before culminating at the popular Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. 2017 ATVMX NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE RND DATE VENUE LOCATION 1* Mar 14 (Tues) Daytona Int’l Speedway Daytona, FL 2 Apr 1/2 Underground MX Park Kemp, TX 3 Apr 15/16 Monster Mountain Tallasee, AL 4 Apr 29/30 High Point Raceway Mt. Morris, PA 5 May 13/14 Ironman Raceway Crawfordsville, IN 6 Jun 3/4 Muddy Creek Raceway Blountville, TN 7 June 17/18 Sunset Ridge MX Walnut, IL 8 Jul 1/2 Spring Creek MX Park Millville, MN 9 Jul 15/16 Unadilla MX New Berlin, NY 10 Jul 29/30 RedBud MX Buchanan, MI 11 Aug 12/13 Loretta Lynn Ranch Hurricane Mills, TN *Pro Points Only For more information on the 2017 ATV Motocross National Championship, visit the series official website at www.atvmotocross.com. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow onTwitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #ATVMX. About the AMA ATV Motocross Championship The AMA ATV Motocross Championship is the nation’s premier amateur and professional ATV motocross series, hosted at top motocross facilities nationwide. The 11-round series features the Nation’s best racers, teams and sponsors, and is America’s largest and longest-running ATV national motocross program. Since 1985, the series continues to expand and produce top talent from the amateur ranks, while premiering the professional class. For more information, please visit www.atvmotocross.com.