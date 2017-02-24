2017 HONDA RUBICON DELUXE PREVIEW

Headline News
    The Dirt Wheels crew picked up the most equipped Rubicon 4×4 that Honda makes, which has an Automatic Dual-Clutch Transmission, Electronic Power Steering and custom aluminum wheels. One thing that’s unique about the Rubicon’s transmission is that it actually shifts from gear to gear instead of using the CVT belt style on most other 4x4s. It can shift on its own electronically, or you can choose to push the shift buttons with your thumb. Many riders like having that option and not worrying about a belt’s durability.

    We are in the beginning stages of testing the “Rube” and it is indeed an impressive machine. So far, there are many things we like and a few things we’re not crazy about. We’ll give you the full report when we wrap up the test. Look for it in the April issue of Dirt Wheels, which goes on sale the first week of March.

2017 HONDA RUBICON DELUXE SPECS

Engine………………………Liquid-cooled OHV longitudinally mounted single-cylinder 4-stroke

Displacement …………………………………..475cc

Fuel system ………………………………. PGM-EFI

Fuel capacity ………………………..3.9 gal.

Starting system…………………………….Electric

Transmission…..5-speed automatic dual clutch w/ reverse

Final drive …………………………… Shaft

Suspension/wheel travel:

Front………………………..Double A-arm/7.3”

Rear………………………..Double A-arm/8.5”

Tires:

Front…………………………………….. 25×8-12

Rear …………………………………… 25×10-12

Brakes:

Front…………190mm dual hydraulic disc

Rear……………………170mm hydraulic disc

Wheelbase …………………………………… 50.9”

Length/width/height…… 84.5”/47.4”/48.6”

Ground clearance……………………………….9.4”

Towing capacity………………………….. 1322 lb.

Curb weight…………………………………….. 712 lb.

Colors…………………………….Phantom Camo, Matte Black Metallic

MSRP…………………… $9,799

