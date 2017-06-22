Headline News
2017 RZR XP 1000 BUILD

— Here’s a new 2017 Polaris XP 1000 that’s been given a healthy amount of modifications and bolt-on accessories. For more power it has a Trinity dual exhaust and an Evolution Reflash. A 3P clutch kit gets the power to the ground along with a 30% gear reduction and HD reverse chain, Sandcraft drive shaft and carrier bearing.

S3 rzr 2

For added protection it has a S3 Powersports ABC pillar roll cage, UTV Inc. gusset kit, Dragonfire nerf bars and Pro Armor doors. This RZR is set up for Louisiana swampland with a S3 Powersports 8 inch lift kit and A-arms, snorkels, 37 inch BKT tires mounted on 22 inch JTX forged wheels.

S3 rzr 3

A Viper 5000 winch is mounted to a S3 Powersports bumper that includes flush-mount Quake LED lights. A 30 inch Quake LED light bar is mounted to the top of the cage in front with a 10 inch LED light bar in the rear. The visual appearance of the machine is enhanced with a N-Style Designs custom wrap.

S3 rzr 4

 

