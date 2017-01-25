BUYER’S GUIDE: 2017 Sport ATVs

It is our favorite time of the year again, that time when we see every new ATV model you can imagine. Recent trends are continuing—there are fewer 2WD sport models on offer, but 4×4 tech remains strong. As much as we lament the loss of sport models, the advancement of 4×4 technology is most likely partially responsible. Riders who once would have bought a sport quad (when 4x4s were basically farm implements) now choose a sporty, long-travel 4×4 for trail use. Modern 4×4 quads have as much wheel travel as many ‘80s sport quads but are far more comfortable off-road.

In the youth segment, there are new and numerous offerings of recreational 2WD quads. Some popular sport models from previous years are still available at the distributor and dealer levels, so check around if you want one. It is likely that you will find a new one waiting for a happy and proud owner.

We hope that we will see more sport ATVs hit the market, whether they are traditional solid-axle 2WDs or performance 4x4s. But for 2017, there are great options to choose from at great prices. Here we have photos, prices and descriptions of over 90 ATVs that are current for 2017. In many cases, manufacturers make several variations of a model that all look identical externally. Those machines will be grouped under a single photo, and the prices listed will be a range from base to highest MSRP.

2017 ATV BUYER’S GUIDES

SPORT

4X4

2X4

TWO-UP

YOUTH

APEX 450F/250F ($12,499/$11,999)

Apex utilizes older Yamaha engines that are carbureted and still provide a lot of power. Their machines are designed strictly for racing, and they have suspension, wheels, bumpers and nerf bars meant just for it. Apex only carries a limited run of these machines each year, and they are great for a serious racer.

CAN-AM DS 450X MX/XC (2015 MODEL: $9,799/$9,099)

The sport 450 market keeps losing models, and Can-Am took theirs off in 2015. You might still be able to find these in dealers that just never managed to sell. This machine has a 449cc, fuel-injected, four-stroke engine that sits in an aluminum frame. There are two models to hunt for—a track-specific version and a trail machine.

CAN-AM DS 250 ($4,199)

The Can-Am DS 250 is a sporty, 249.4cc, four-stroke, single-powered machine that is liquid-cooled. There is no shifting needed with an automatic CVT transmission with a chain final drive. The front dual-A-arm suspension utilizes preload-adjustable shocks with 5.5 inches of travel, while the rear swingarm provides 6.7 inches of travel.

HONDA TRX250X ($4,699)

The only Honda sport ATV that still gets attention with upgrades is the TRX250X. This quad has a 229cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that is paired to a transmission that has Honda’s SportClutch technology. It lets you shift with or without the clutch. This Honda is one of the most durable and likable ATVs you could ever ride.

HONDA TRX400X (2014 MODEL: $6,399)

The TRX400X is a renowned ATV that has swept race podiums and been known as one of the best sport quads money can buy. The air-cooled, single-cylinder, fourstroke engine is strong yet smooth, and the five-speed transmission has a reverse gear as well. This is a great trail machine that is full of sporty ATV DNA.

HONDA TRX450R (2014 MODEL: $7,799)

The infamous Honda TRX450R has seen practically no changes for a decade, but it is one of the best sport quads ever created. It utilizes a steel frame with a carbureted, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. It’s ready to shred trails or be modified for racing. Honda has stopped building new ones, so you can only buy 2014 models.

KAWASAKI KFX450R (2014 MODEL: $8,299)

If you are lucky enough to find one of these machines on a showroom floor, snatch it up quickly. The KFX450R is a great racing quad that is also designed for trail use with a reverse gear in the manual transmission. It has an aluminum frame and a fuel-injected engine that is powerful.

KYMCO MONGOOSE 270 ($3,899)

The Mongoose 270 and MXU 270 share the same 270cc engine that has a CV transmission with a reverse gear. Their body and chassis are different enough that the Mongoose is almost 100 pounds lighter! The Mongoose has 5.7 inches of front suspension travel on a dual-A-arm setup with 6.5 inches of rear-wheel travel.

SUZUKI QUADSPORT Z400 (2014 MODEL: $7,149)

When it comes to purchasing a great all-around sport quad, Suzuki’s QuadSport Z400 is a safe bet. It has an electronically fuel-injected four-stroke engine that is paired with a fully manual five-speed transmission with a reverse gear. Dual-A-arm front suspension and a rear swingarm utilize coil-over reservoir shocks that are adjustable.

YAMAHA YFZ450R ($8,999–$9,299)

The only current racing-inspired 450 is the Yamaha YFZ450. This ATV is designed to go fast and handle well. The engine is a fuel-injected, single-cylinder four-stroke with a 449cc displacement. There is 9.8 inches of travel out of the front dual-A-arm suspension and 10 inches of travel in the rear swingarm. The Special Edition version gets GYTR parts and a silver-and-green color scheme.

YAMAHA RAPTOR 700 ($7,899–$9,099)

The Yamaha Raptor has the biggest engine of any current 2WD sport quad on the market. The single-cylinder engine pumps out a lot of torque, and it is a blast to ride. You can upgrade to the 700R model, which gives you better adjustable reservoir-type shocks. If you want the best Raptor available from Yamaha, the Special Edition version has a silver-and-blue color scheme with GYTR performance parts.