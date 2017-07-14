2018 CAN-AM DEFENDER XT CAB

— Can-Am redesigns the Defender XT Cab Package for 2018. —

The redesigned XT Cab package, available with either the Rotax HD10 or HD8 engines, was optimized for enhanced quality and to create a true, fully enclosed Cab system. Along with full-seal cab, the onboard, factory-installed XT Cab kit includes an integrated heat management system was improved to better separate hot air and cool air. The kit also includes new front arched A-arms and sway bar to enhance handling. Along with a true 11-in. (28 cm) ground clearance, the new A-arms also add more overall width.

– NEW Full glass tilt up windshield with wiper and washer kit

The full, high-grade glass windshield is durable and highly scratch resistant. It also includes a wiper and washer kit with a 0.4-Gal. (1.9 L) reservoir for improved visibility in wet weather or muddy conditions. The windshield can also be tilted up (three positions) and outward to increase airflow to the occupants during mild conditions. The switch allowing for opening and tilting the front window was enhanced for increased reliability.

– NEW Full doors with electric opening windows

The Can-am Defender XT Cab features full doors to enclose the occupants within the cab. The comfortable and spacious cabin also offers the occupants protection from the elements an, with an integrated heater, warmth in cool regions. The durable doors have electronic opening windows, much like a pick-up truck. For 2018, Can-Am engineers have added new steel wire door limiter strap for improved function and durability. They also updated the door seals to create a more perfected seal, which also enhanced the opening and closing of the cab doors in the process.

– NEW Rear glass with sliding opening

A new rear glass window uses new stiffer rear panel mounting points for easier operation when opening it. The sliding opening on the rear window allows for airflow through the cab on warm days and provides quick access to items in the cargo bed.

– NEW Integrated heater kit

The factory-installed, integrated heater system has been optimized for better performance in the cold and for use during other seasons as well. New isolating foam ensures a true 100 percent seal. When the heater is set to “cool,” new, one-way valves on the heater prevent coolant from circulating. Additionally, the cooling routing was reconfigured and larger routing components were used to expand the kit’s overall heating capacity.

– NEW Full hard roof with liner and dome light

A durable, heavy-duty plastic roof with an integrated liner protects the occupants from elements while giving the Defender XT Cab units a custom appearance and unbeatable fit-and-finish. A new standard dome light helps illuminate the cab during low-light situations.