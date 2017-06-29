Headline News
2018 HONDA ATVs UNVEILED

June 29, 2017
— Here are the first 2018s to be released as of now —

2018 Honda FourTrax Foreman Rubicon 4×4 EPS

FourTrax Foreman Rubicon

The four-member, 500-class family of premium Foreman Rubicons is packed with powersports-category exclusives. For example, the Rubicon 4×4 EPS is the only ATV offered with a combination of a tough manual-shift transmission and independent rear suspension, and for those who’d rather not do all the shifting themselves, the other three variations come with Honda’s revolutionary DCT gearbox, a durable, beltless geared system that has dual ranges and can execute shifts seamlessly. The IRS contributes to an impressively comfortable ride, even when spending long days in the saddle, along with excellent handling over rough terrain. The long list of available features includes Electric Power Steering (EPS), and all models can be switched between three drivetrain settings: 2WD, 4WD and 4WD with Differential Lock.

  • Colors
    • Foreman Rubicon 4×4 DCT: Red, Olive
    • Foreman Rubicon 4×4 EPS: Red, Olive, Orange
    • Foreman Rubicon 4×4 DCT EPS: Red, Olive
    • Foreman Rubicon 4×4 DCT EPS Deluxe: Matte Gray Metallic, Honda Phantom Camo
  • Starting at $8,599
  • Availability: July 2017
  • Info

  • 2018 Rincon

FourTrax Rincon

Not only does the refined Rincon boast Honda’s biggest ATV engine (a liquid-cooled 675cc single with a twin-plug cylinder head), it makes more efficient use of that power plant by mounting it longitudinally in the chassis, so that the crankshaft is aligned with the vehicle’s direction of travel. This achieves a number of benefits, including a more direct link to the rear axle. The Rincon is a premium model, with independent rear suspension and a three-speed automatic transmission, proving that a luxurious user experience is possible even in the rough world of ATVs.

  • Colors: Red, Honda Phantom Camo
  • Starting at $9,399
  • Availability: August 2017
  • Info

  • 2018 Recon

FourTrax Recon

At the opposite end of the spectrum from the Rincon is Honda’s 229cc Recon, an ATV that’s relatively small in size but big on fun and value. Recognizing the importance of easy maneuverability for some users, engineers gave this model a small footprint and a light overall weight, resulting in nimble handling. As is the case with their larger models, Honda offers Recon customers options when it comes to the transmission, with a manual, foot-shift gearbox and electric, push-button ESP shifting both available. The Recon is now available in Vapor White, as well as Olive.

  • Colors
    • Recon, Recon ES: Olive, Vapor White
  • Starting at $4,099
  • Availability: July 2017

  • 2018 Honda TRX250X

  • TRX250XNow available in a new Active Yellow color (as well as Red), Honda’s TRX250X has rightfully earned its reputation as the most approachable sport ATV on the market. Merging tried-and-true off-road capabilities with commonsense Honda technology, the TRX250X is sporty, fun, reliable, and user-friendly, all while remaining remarkably affordable. Just engage the SportClutch™—essentially an anti-stall setup with manual override capabilities—and the TRX250X provides smooth torque, pulling steadily into a broad offering of midrange power before settling into the lengthy top end. Meanwhile, the TRX250X has an agile cornering character, giving the rider predictable handling over a wide variety of terrain types. Out front, the independent double-wishbone suspension tackles off-road obstacles with confidence, providing a smooth ride, and the single-shock rear suspension ensures that the ATV tracks straight and level. Up-and-coming riders will love the TRX250X’s usable nature, but make no mistake—this machine is still a ripper.
    • Colors: Red, Active Yellow
    • Price: $4,749
    • Availability: July 2017

¤