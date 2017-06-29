2018 HONDA ATVs UNVEILED

— Here are the first 2018s to be released as of now —

FourTrax Foreman Rubicon

The four-member, 500-class family of premium Foreman Rubicons is packed with powersports-category exclusives. For example, the Rubicon 4×4 EPS is the only ATV offered with a combination of a tough manual-shift transmission and independent rear suspension, and for those who’d rather not do all the shifting themselves, the other three variations come with Honda’s revolutionary DCT gearbox, a durable, beltless geared system that has dual ranges and can execute shifts seamlessly. The IRS contributes to an impressively comfortable ride, even when spending long days in the saddle, along with excellent handling over rough terrain. The long list of available features includes Electric Power Steering (EPS), and all models can be switched between three drivetrain settings: 2WD, 4WD and 4WD with Differential Lock.

Colors Foreman Rubicon 4×4 DCT: Red, Olive Foreman Rubicon 4×4 EPS: Red, Olive, Orange Foreman Rubicon 4×4 DCT EPS: Red, Olive Foreman Rubicon 4×4 DCT EPS Deluxe: Matte Gray Metallic, Honda Phantom Camo

Starting at $8,599

Availability: July 2017

FourTrax Rincon

Not only does the refined Rincon boast Honda’s biggest ATV engine (a liquid-cooled 675cc single with a twin-plug cylinder head), it makes more efficient use of that power plant by mounting it longitudinally in the chassis, so that the crankshaft is aligned with the vehicle’s direction of travel. This achieves a number of benefits, including a more direct link to the rear axle. The Rincon is a premium model, with independent rear suspension and a three-speed automatic transmission, proving that a luxurious user experience is possible even in the rough world of ATVs.

Colors: Red, Honda Phantom Camo

Starting at $9,399

Availability: August 2017

FourTrax Recon

At the opposite end of the spectrum from the Rincon is Honda’s 229cc Recon, an ATV that’s relatively small in size but big on fun and value. Recognizing the importance of easy maneuverability for some users, engineers gave this model a small footprint and a light overall weight, resulting in nimble handling. As is the case with their larger models, Honda offers Recon customers options when it comes to the transmission, with a manual, foot-shift gearbox and electric, push-button ESP shifting both available. The Recon is now available in Vapor White, as well as Olive.