2018 HONDA PIONEER 700 — $10,599

July 5, 2017
— FIRST REPORT ON HONDA’S 2018 PIONEER 700 —

Striking an ideal balance in terms of size and power, the affordably priced Pioneer 700 has a 675cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected power plant and a low-maintenance, beltless automatic transmission. Ready to tow and haul for work, or to hit the trails on weekend adventures, Honda’s midsize multipurpose side-by-side is available in two- and four-person configurations, the latter offering the capability of folding down the rear seats to create more cargo space in the rear tilt-bed.

Deluxe versions come standard with electric power steering, painted plastic, aluminum wheels, and a manual shifting mode with steering-column-mounted paddles. Long-travel, double-wishbone suspension at both ends delivers a smooth ride, and owners can customize their units via a large catalog of Honda Accessories.

  • Colors
    • Pioneer 700: Red, Olive
    • Pioneer 700-4: Red
    • Pioneer 700 Deluxe: Matte Gray Metallic
    • Pioneer 700-4 Deluxe: Pearl Orange, Honda Phantom Camo
  • Starting at $10,599
  • Availability: August 2017
