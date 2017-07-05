2018 HONDA PIONEER 700 — $10,599

— FIRST REPORT ON HONDA’S 2018 PIONEER 700 —

Striking an ideal balance in terms of size and power, the affordably priced Pioneer 700 has a 675cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected power plant and a low-maintenance, beltless automatic transmission. Ready to tow and haul for work, or to hit the trails on weekend adventures, Honda’s midsize multipurpose side-by-side is available in two- and four-person configurations, the latter offering the capability of folding down the rear seats to create more cargo space in the rear tilt-bed.

Deluxe versions come standard with electric power steering, painted plastic, aluminum wheels, and a manual shifting mode with steering-column-mounted paddles. Long-travel, double-wishbone suspension at both ends delivers a smooth ride, and owners can customize their units via a large catalog of Honda Accessories.