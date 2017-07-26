Headline News
July 26, 2017
— 2018 POLARIS PRESS RELEASE —

In just 18 months since its launch, the Polaris® GENERAL™ has become the best-selling crossover side-by-side (SxS) on the market. Proven as the most versatile recreational utility vehicle ever built, with class-leading performance and payload built for hauling, owners are finding it capable for any task and any trail. Built on a sport chassis and loaded with a spacious cab, hearty powertrain and a dump box, Polaris GENERAL is the top choice for the experienced off-road adventurer as well as the first-time buyer.

New for Model Year 2018, Polaris has given the GENERAL more durability, more performance and more models to choose from.

2018 Polaris GENERAL Lineup:
All GENERAL models boost a best-in-class 100-horsepower ProStar® 1000 engine, 1100-lb. (49.9-kg.) payload, 12.25 in. (31.11 cm.) of suspension travel, 12 in. (30.48 cm.) of ground clearance and 600-lb. (272-kg) dump box. Standard features include: VersaTrac® Turf Mode, electronic power steering (EPS), solid half doors and an engine braking system (EBS).

  • GENERAL 1000 EPS: Starts at $16,299 in Indy Red, with all the features that made GENERAL a market leader.
  • GENERAL 1000 EPS Premium: Includes automotive-style metallic paint in Radar Blue, Sport Low Profile Front Bumper with Polaris HD 4500-lb. (2041-kg) winch, and 14-inch (35.56-cm) Matte Black cast aluminum wheels paired with 27-in. (68.58-cm.) Maxxis® Coronado Tires.
  • GENERAL 1000 EPS Deluxe: Has all the features of the premium model with even more customer favorites including FOX® 2.0 Podium X QS3 Shocks, Lock & Ride® Sport Roof, rear-view mirror, MTX® Premium Sound Bar with eight-speakers delivering 100-watts of premium audio and Bluetooth® connectivity. Available in Gloss Titanium Metallic.
  • GENERAL 1000 EPS RIDE COMMAND®: Features the RIDE COMMAND 7-in. glove-touch display, on-board front and rear cameras, GPS, MTX Premium 8-Speaker Sound Bar, Sport Low Profile Front Bumper, Polaris HD 4500-lb. winch, Lock & Ride Sport Roof and FOX 2.0 Podium X QS3 shocks. Revolutionizing the ride, RIDE COMMAND enables riders to record and save their own route, create a group and see the location of riders in it, and control their GoPro. New for 2018, group riding has been enhanced with follow-the-leader functionality, now allowing riders to view the location, distance and routes of others in the group in real time. Available in Matte Sunset Red.
  • GENERAL 4 1000 EPS: New for 2018, the Polaris GENERAL 4 1000 EPS features adjustable FOX 2.0 Podium X QS3 Shocks for an even smoother ride and more control when carrying payload. The vehicle is available in Black Pearl.
  • New Limited Editions:
    To meet demand and seasonal trends, Polaris is launching two Special Edition GENERALs for those looking to be adventurous in style.
  • The Polaris GENERAL 1000 EPS Hunter Edition in Polaris Pursuit® Camo returns with a 4,500-lb. (2041-kg.) Polaris winch, Sport Low Profile Front Bumper and Dual-Gun Scabbard Mount with two Polaris Gun Boots by Kolpin®.
  • All new for 2018 is the Polaris GENERAL 1000 EPS Limited Edition featuring custom military-themed graphics on Matte Sagebrush Green automotive-style paint, cut and sew leather-like custom seats, and a Lock & Ride Tip-Down Headache Rack for that rugged look.
  • More information about Polaris Off-Road Vehicles and Polaris Engineered Accessories can be found at
    www.Polaris.com.

