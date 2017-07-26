— 2018 POLARIS PRESS RELEASE —

In just 18 months since its launch, the Polaris® GENERAL™ has become the best-selling crossover side-by-side (SxS) on the market. Proven as the most versatile recreational utility vehicle ever built, with class-leading performance and payload built for hauling, owners are finding it capable for any task and any trail. Built on a sport chassis and loaded with a spacious cab, hearty powertrain and a dump box, Polaris GENERAL is the top choice for the experienced off-road adventurer as well as the first-time buyer.

New for Model Year 2018, Polaris has given the GENERAL more durability, more performance and more models to choose from.

2018 Polaris GENERAL Lineup:

All GENERAL models boost a best-in-class 100-horsepower ProStar® 1000 engine, 1100-lb. (49.9-kg.) payload, 12.25 in. (31.11 cm.) of suspension travel, 12 in. (30.48 cm.) of ground clearance and 600-lb. (272-kg) dump box. Standard features include: VersaTrac® Turf Mode, electronic power steering (EPS), solid half doors and an engine braking system (EBS).