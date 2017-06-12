2018 YAMAHA 4X4 ATVs

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, is expanding its family of Proven Off- Road multipurpose ATVs adding the all-new 2018 Kodiak 450 to its line of premier Kodiak and Grizzly ATVs. Built in the USA at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art factory in Newnan, Georgia, the 2018 Grizzly-Kodiak family of adventure-seeking multipurpose ATVs are the most durable, reliable and fun to ride in their class with legendary Yamaha quality and performance features.

“Yamaha is building on its Proven Off-Road platform of Grizzly and Kodiak ATVs with even more options providing value to a wide variety of riders,” said Mike Martinez, Yamaha’s vice president of ATV / SxS operations. “The new Kodiak 450 offers the ultimate balance of comfort, confidence, and capability, with a list of customization options to suit the wide variety of needs for our expanding community of outdoorsmen and women, farmers, ranchers and adventure-seeking off-road enthusiasts.”

All-New 2018 Kodiak 450 – Mid-Class Utility ATV with Superior Performance, Comfort and Value

The new Kodiak 450 combines Yamaha’s legendary durability and reliability with class-leading handling. Powered by a 421cc Yamaha fuel-injected engine for Proven Off-Road performance, its all-new chassis features a compact-footprint that mid-size ATV customers will appreciate, along with an extremely roomy riding position to comfortably accommodate even larger riders.

Delivering a Proven Off-Road level of capability, comfort and confidence only available from Yamaha, REAL WORLD Tech features on the Kodiak 450 include: Ultramatic® automatic transmission with high, low, reverse and neutral, providing the industry’s most durable continuous variable transmission (CVT) and the most natural-feeling engine braking throughout the RPM range, On-Command® 2WD/4WD system, Electric Power Steering (EPS), adjustable dual A-arm suspension and more.

Developed with accessory integration in mind, the Kodiak 450 is designed for easy installation of genuine Yamaha accessories, including a new highly-integrated winch and mounting plate kit – with wiring already pre-installed by the factory on the Kodiak 450, custom over fenders, gun boot mounts, rack extensions, cooler carriers and more.