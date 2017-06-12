2018 YAMAHA 4X4 ATVs

— KODIAKS & GRIZZLIES —
Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, is expanding its family of Proven Off- Road multipurpose ATVs adding the all-new 2018 Kodiak 450 to its line of premier Kodiak and Grizzly ATVs. Built in the USA at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art factory in Newnan, Georgia, the 2018 Grizzly-Kodiak family of adventure-seeking multipurpose ATVs are the most durable, reliable and fun to ride in their class with legendary Yamaha quality and performance features.
“Yamaha is building on its Proven Off-Road platform of Grizzly and Kodiak ATVs with even more options providing value to a wide variety of riders,” said Mike Martinez, Yamaha’s vice president of ATV / SxS operations. “The new Kodiak 450 offers the ultimate balance of comfort, confidence, and capability, with a list of customization options to suit the wide variety of needs for our expanding community of outdoorsmen and women, farmers, ranchers and adventure-seeking off-road enthusiasts.”
All-New 2018 Kodiak 450 – Mid-Class Utility ATV with Superior Performance, Comfort and Value
The new Kodiak 450 combines Yamaha’s legendary durability and reliability with class-leading handling. Powered by a 421cc Yamaha fuel-injected engine for Proven Off-Road performance, its all-new chassis features a compact-footprint that mid-size ATV customers will appreciate, along with an extremely roomy riding position to comfortably accommodate even larger riders.
Delivering a Proven Off-Road level of capability, comfort and confidence only available from Yamaha, REAL WORLD Tech features on the Kodiak 450 include: Ultramatic® automatic transmission with high, low, reverse and neutral, providing the industry’s most durable continuous variable transmission (CVT) and the most natural-feeling engine braking throughout the RPM range, On-Command® 2WD/4WD system, Electric Power Steering (EPS), adjustable dual A-arm suspension and more.
Developed with accessory integration in mind, the Kodiak 450 is designed for easy installation of genuine Yamaha accessories, including a new highly-integrated winch and mounting plate kit – with wiring already pre-installed by the factory on the Kodiak 450, custom over fenders, gun boot mounts, rack extensions, cooler carriers and more.
Kodiak 450 EPS color options include the new Armor Grey, Fall Beige with Realtree Camo, and Hunter Green. In addition to Fall Beige with Realtree Camo and Hunter Green, the non-EPS Kodiak 450 comes in Red, with pricing starting at only $5,999 MSRP.
2018 Kodiak 700 – Superior Performance, Comfort and Value for Utility and Work-Minded Individuals
The Kodiak 700, America’s best-selling utility 4×4 big bore ATV*, is built for both work and play providing a comfortable, confidence-inspiring ride. The 2018 Kodiak 700 line includes a new Tactical Black and Silver Metallic Special Edition (SE) with Yamaha’s legendary On-Command® four-wheel drive system, a new Armor Grey model, as well as Hunter Green, Red and Realtree Xtra® models.
Styling, smooth power and low-end torque create the foundation for adding a range of REAL WORLD Tech features, like Yamaha’s Ultramatic® fully automatic transmission and Electric Power Steering (select models), all combining to make the Kodiak 700 the most powerful ATV in its pricing category, while maintaining Yamaha’s legendary durability and Proven Off-Road performance. MSRP for the Kodiak 700 starts at $6,999.
2018 Grizzly – Top Performing Adventure-Seeking Big Bore ATV
Boasting superior handling, comfort and performance purpose-built for exploring, hunting and recreational riding, the Grizzly is the best-selling Recreational 4×4 big bore ATV in America*. Designed to be the most comfortable, off-road capable and durable, the 2018 Grizzly comes in a new Silver Metallic Limited Edition (LE) model featuring painted plastics, special graphics, machined aluminum wheels, removable fairing with windscreen, heated grips, thumb warmer and heated seat. A new Matte Carbon SE model features machined aluminum wheels, painted bodywork and special graphics. Standard Grizzly models are available in Graphite, Alpine White and Yamaha Blue featuring machined aluminum wheels for 2018.
All Grizzly models feature aggressive styling, a handlebar-mounted work light, 26-inch tires, twin-piston four-wheel disc brakes, superior suspension, and Yamaha’s REAL WORLD Tech features: Ultramatic® transmission, EPS, and On-Command® with a fully locking differential, and more. The 2018 Grizzly delivers optimized engine character for the recreational rider via a 708cc engine at an MSRP starting at $9,699.
Yamaha’s full-size ATVs are proudly Assembled in the USA at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, for worldwide distribution.