2018 YAMAHA RAPTOR — 25 THINGS TO KNOW

— Here are your three model choices when buying a 2018 Raptor:

The standard Raptor 700 for $7,999,

graphite color, with non-adjustable shocks.

The Raptor 700R for $8,499,

blue/white, with high/low speed compression & rebound adjustable shocks.

The Raptor 700R SE for $9099,

white/red, with upgraded GYTR front bumper and heel guards.

25 THINGS YAMAHA WANTS YOU TO KNOW ABOUT THEIR 2018 RAPTOR