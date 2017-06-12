2018 YAMAHA RAPTOR 700R & YFZ450R

As the definitive leader in offering Proven Off-Road sport ATVs, Yamaha incorporates its legendary racing performance into the most durable and reliable machines on the market, which are also proudly built the USA at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, for worldwide distribution. The Raptor 700R and YFZ450R are the top-selling and highest performing models in the world of sport ATVs, and epitomize ATV performance and dominance on the track, trail and dunes.

2018 Raptor 700, Raptor 700R and Raptor 700R Special Edition (SE) Models

For 2018, the Raptor 700 (MSRP $7,999) gets a new Graphite color scheme, while the Team Yamaha Blue / White Raptor 700R (MSRP $8,499) gets a Team Yamaha Blue seat, color-matched A-arms and frame. The 2018 Special Edition Raptor 700R (MSRP $9,099) comes in a new White color with both a GYTR front grab bar and heel guards.

As the best-selling sport ATV in America*, the Raptor 700R brings the best combination of power, lightweight handling and trail / dune-conquering performance in sport ATVs. The Raptor’s hybrid steel aluminum frame is complemented by a controlled-fill aluminum sub-frame and cast aluminum swing-arm, all combining to produce a supremely-strong structure and the lightest ATV in its class.

Utilizing Yamaha YZ-style fully adjustable piggyback shocks, the Raptor is a versatile machine capable of handling any terrain – from tight, twisty trails to wide open deserts. Lending to the terrain-taming prowess, front wheel travel is 9.1 inches, with 10.1 inches in the rear.

A plush seat, dual counter-balancers, electric start, and reverse are added features on Raptor 700R for all-day riding comfort and convenience.

2018 YFZ450R and YFZ450R SE Models

As America’s best-selling 450-class sport ATV** and reigning MX and GNCC champ, the unrivaled, race- inspired YFZ450R also gets a new SE in White (MSRP $9,299) with a GYTR front grab bar. The Team Yamaha Blue / White YFZ450R (MSRP $8,999) now comes with a Team Yamaha Blue seat and color matched A-arms and frame.