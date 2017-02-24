A COOL COLLECTION OF CUSTOM CAN-AMS

S3 Powersports is another company down in Louisiana that specializes in building custom UTVs and 4×4 ATVs. They also offer their own manufactured parts, such as lift kits, A-arms, tie-rods, springs, bushing kits, roll cages, bumpers and many other accessories.

They deal with most brands of UTVs, but for now the Dirt Wheels crew is taking a look at some of the Can-Ams they have either built, or supplied some of the parts. For more info check out https://s3powersports.com

2016 CAN-AM MAVERICK

2015 CAN-AM MAVERICK X MR

2017 CAN-AM X3 X RS

2014 CAN-AM MAVERICK with turbo conversion

2016 CAN-AM MAVERICK TURBO

2017 CAN-AM X3