A COOL COLLECTION OF CUSTOM CAN-AMS

S3-4
February 24, 2017
    S3 Powersports is another company down in Louisiana that specializes in building custom UTVs and 4×4 ATVs. They also offer their own manufactured parts, such as lift kits, A-arms, tie-rods, springs, bushing kits, roll cages, bumpers and many other accessories.

    They deal with most brands of UTVs, but for now the Dirt Wheels crew is taking a look at some of the Can-Ams they have either built, or supplied some of the parts. For more info check out https://s3powersports.com

S3-1

2016 CAN-AM MAVERICK

S3-2

2015 CAN-AM MAVERICK X MR

S3-3

2017 CAN-AM X3 X RS

S3-4

2014 CAN-AM MAVERICK with turbo conversion

S3-5

2016 CAN-AM MAVERICK TURBO

S3-6

2017 CAN-AM X3

