A COOL COLLECTION OF CUSTOM CAN-AMS

S3 Powersports is another company down in Louisiana that specializes in building custom UTVs and 4×4 ATVs. They also offer their own manufactured parts, such as lift kits, A-arms, tie-rods, springs, bushing kits, roll cages, bumpers and many other accessories.
They deal with most brands of UTVs, but for now the Dirt Wheels crew is taking a look at some of the Can-Ams they have either built, or supplied some of the parts. For more info check out https://s3powersports.com
2016 CAN-AM MAVERICK
- S3 Power Sports Custom Cage and Roof
- S3 Power Sports 8″ Lift
- BKT Tires – 35.5″
- STI HD7 Wheels – 18″
- Yoshimura Exhaust
2015 CAN-AM MAVERICK X MR
- S3 Power Sports 8″ Lift Kit
- S3 Power Sports Custom “Race Cage” with Rear Bumper
- S3 Power Sport Front Winch Bumper
- Hydrographics by SJ Solutions Custom Paint Job
- Offroad Sound Systems Custom Stereo and Roof with Custom Integrated Chase Light
- MotoAlliance Viper Elite 5000lb Winch
- Muzzys Performance Exhaust
- 30″ SR Series Rigid Industries – LED Lighting Lightbar
- DragonFire Racing Highboy Doors
- Wet Sounds Rev 8s
- Custom PRP Seats
- 16″ MSA Offroad Wheels M26 Vibe Wheels
- 34″ MSA EFX Moto Boss Tires
- Custom Decals by N-Style Design
2017 CAN-AM X3 X RS
- S3 Power Sports Can-Am Maverick X3 Custom Cage w/ Roof
- S3 Power Sports Can-Am Maverick X3 Pull Plate
- 40″ Quake LED Single Row Light Bar
- Dragonfire Racing Mirrors
- Dragonfire Racing 4pt Harnesses
2014 CAN-AM MAVERICK with turbo conversion
- Factory Turbo Motor / Wiring Harness / Turbo / Intercooler / Clutches Etc.
- S3 PowerSports Custom Race Cage w/ Aluminum Roof and Backbones
- S3 PowerSports HD Tie Rods
- S3 PowerSports HD Rear Radius Rods
- S3 PowerSports Frame Gussets
- Airdam Clutch Kit
- Double E Racing Shocks (Newly Serviced)
- Custom Illusion Purple Powder Coat
- 2:1 Quicksteer w/ Quick Disconnect
- Dragonfire Steering Wheel
- PRP 5 Pt. Harness
- BRP Front Big Brake Kit w/ Wilwood Fluid
- Lightweight Lithium Battery
- Pro Armor Front Bumper
- BRP Rear Bumper
- 27″ Dirt Commanders
- 30″ Double Row Lightbar
- EVO Stage 5 Flash
- ID 850 Fuel Injectors
- Cat Delete
- Muzzy Dual Exhaust
- Rockford Rear Outer Cv’s
- Turner Front Axles
- Dragonfire Doors
- Driven Race Fluids
2016 CAN-AM MAVERICK TURBO
- S3 Power Sports Custom Race Cage
- S3 Power Sports Aluminum Roof
- S3 Power Sports HD Tie Rods
- S3 Power Sports HD Radius Rods
- S3 Power Sports Front Race Bumper
- S3 Power Sports 2:1 Quick Steer
- S3 Power Sports Vented Hood with Dual Radiators
- S3 Power Sports Front Gusset Kit
- S3 Power Sports HD Bushing Kit
- Dragonfire Steering Wheel
- Dragonfire 5 Point Harness
- Dragonfire Harness Anchors
- Dragonfire Quick Release Harness Mounts
- Dragonfire HiBoy Doors
- UTV Inc Fan Override Switch
- Evolution ECU Reflash
- Warranty Killer Performance Billet Ported Intake
- Warranty Killer Performance Cams
- PPEI Dyno Tune
- Injector Dynamics Fuel Injectors
- Black Sheep Powder Coating
- RJWC Exhaust
- RJWC Cat Delete
- DWT Sector Wheels
- Maxxis Bighorn Tires
- Double E Race Shocks
- Steinjager Rod Ends
- CT Race Worx Rear Arm Gusset
- CT Race Worx Front Sway Bar
- CT Race Worx Double Shear Tie Rod Tabs
- Airdam Clutch Kit
- Rockford HD Rear Outer CV Joints
- Gates Belt
2017 CAN-AM X3
- S3 Power Sports HD Front A-Arms
- S3 Power Sports Bulkhead
- S3 Power Sports Gusset Kit
- S3 Power Sports Bushing Kit
- S3 Power Sports Upper / Middle Radius Rods
- S3 Power Sports High Clearance Lower Radius Rods
- S3 Power Sports Pull Plate
- S3 Power Sports Custom Cage w/ Roof