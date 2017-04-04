Headline News

A FAST BANSHEE THAT’S ALSO BULLET-PROOF!

banshee dez 2
April 4, 2017
Comments off
102 Views
Features, Home Features, Home Page, Machines, Project Machines, Slideshow, Yamaha

Some people think two-strokes aren’t reliable. Here’s a 1992 Banshee that has proven them wrong. It’s been raced hard in desert races since 1992 and has never failed to finish a race. That’s worth repeating — in 25 years, this twin-cylinder two-stroke has competed in lots of races and it has finished every single one entered, usually up front.

banshee dez 1

There’s no doubt that this Banshee gets good care from the man who has owned it all these years. However, that’s usually true of any quad that gets hard racing miles on it throughout the year. Race quads also get power and suspension upgrades too, and this Banshee has been given many improvements in that regard as well.

The Dirt Wheels crew spent a day checking out every aftermarket performance item and modified part added to this Banshee. We also took it out for several hours worth of riding at pretty much full-throttle the whole time. What did we think? You can see the full report in the May 2017 issue of Dirt Wheels. It’s at your local newsstands now, so please check it out.

Related Article

combo 5:17

THE NEW MAY 2017 ISSUE IS HERE!

Apr 04, 2017Comments off35 Views

See the list of articles in the latest issue of Dirt Wheels magazine. It’s on sale now at your local newsstands. Or, you pay only $1.66 per

piplicrnd6

Polaris RZR Factory Racer R...

Polaris RZR Factory Racer Ryan Piplic won the SxS

Apr 04, 2017
lead pix utv shootout 17

2017 1000 UTV PERFORMANCE S...

RZR XP 1000 GOLD vs. YXZ1000R SS SE vs.

Apr 03, 2017
mt. wash 1

ATV RIDE TO THE TOP OF MOUN...

Mount Washington is the highest peak in the Northeastern

Apr 03, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.