ADAM McGILL’S UTV: A WORKING MAN’S RZR

How a pro ATV racer builds a UTV By the staff of Dirt Wheels

This RZR XP 900 has the power and ground clearance to get you over pretty much anything that we come across. The Hiper beadlock wheels and the CST Behemoth tires really cut through the wooded terrain with the best of them. Then there’s Adam in the driver’s seat showing us the classic McGill humor.

When you flip through a copy of Dirt Wheels, there is a good chance you’re going to see a machine that makes your inner child scream, “I want it!” Unfortunately, these dream machines come at a cost. We all work hard at our jobs to have the awesome toys we want, but if the rig you’re after happens to be a performance UTV, you’ll be dishing out some serious coin. This is true for pro ATV racer Adam McGill, but he uses his TRX450R as a tool to make money too.

He loves his quads and racing, but when it comes to having pure fun, he would rather jump into his Polaris RZR XP 900 and hit the trail with his buddies. His XP 900 is capable of handling anything the trail can throw at him and keeps him smiling from ear to ear. Besides his two mini Australian shepherds, his RZR is his pride and joy. He recently had some alterations made to his UTV, and we were there when he picked it up. Talk about a kid on Christmas! Here is what we thought about McGill’s Mafia RZR XP 900.

FOR YOUR LISTENING AND VIEWING PLEASURE

The JL Audio speakers and subwoofer sound are incredible while mobbing the woods. The green lights are meant to be flashy, but at night, they actually help you see inside the cab.

At first glance it looks like this RZR would be very expensive because of how great it looks. McGill wanted parts that were attainable for the average Joe: “Nothing too crazy—just an awesome UTV that I can mash on in the woods!” Loud Performance is one of the biggest contributors to making this RZR McGill/Mafia-approved. They provided the great-looking matte-finish graphics applied to the Maier Manufacturing plastics. They also wired up some awesome features on the car, like the JL Audio system that includes Bluetooth connectivity, a speaker controller, a waterproof 10-inch subwoofer, waterproof JL Audio clamp-on speakers on the cage, and waterproof JL Audio speakers on either side near the floorboards. With this speaker package, his buddies always know where he is, that’s for certain.

Some of the other trick features that Loud Performance came up with are a Michelob Light beer tap for the shift knob, a second battery to feed the electronics, green interior lighting and an accessory switch assembly. By far, our favorite thing that Loud Performance did for Adam’s RZR was the custom-lighted front bumper. With a flip of a switch on the dash, a green light illuminates Adam’s “MM521” logo, letting everyone know who is driving this rig. Precision Coatings provided the powdercoat that’s found on the car.

THE GOODIES

Lonestar Racing’s high-clearance radius rod kit clears most obstacles with ease. The raised radiator location keeps the RZR from overheating, while the Yeti cooler keeps Adam from doing the same.

It wouldn’t be Adam McGill’s RZR if it didn’t have his sponsors’ products on it. For the tires, Adam really digs the CST Behemoth tires for maximum grip in the sloppy mud and rocks found in West Virginia. The Hiper beadlock wheels look great and keep the tire’s bead secure. The fully adjustable Custom Axis shocks mixed with Lonestar XC suspension components make for a smooth-riding UTV. The Custom Axis shocks are easy to change the compression and rebound settings by the twist of a couple knobs. The Lonestar XC A-arms/trailing arms are designed for more ground clearance, which helps prevent getting stuck in mud or rock sections. Blingstar provides the protection for the McGill RZR with a cage, nerf bars, front bumper, rear bumper, doors, roof and fire-extinguisher mount. The radiator has been relocated from the front of the rig to the rear of the cage to keep it out of mud and harm’s way. Since the radiator sits up higher, it will receive better airflow and keep it performing the way it should.

The passenger also has comfort with the Fasst Company Co-Pilot grab bar. It is built like the Fasst Company Flexx handlebar with elastomers that reduce vibration and add some suspension to the rider’s upper body. Streamline brake lines, DP brake pads and DP rotors stop this rig in its tracks in a hurry. Adam prefers the stock exhaust while trail riding or in the mud, since some aftermarket exhausts can be annoying while driving over a long period of time. A friend of Adam, Tyler King, ended up porting the cylinder head to give it a little extra horsepower and driveability. Another upgrade for the powerplant are bored throttle bodies from Loud Performance and a Twin Air air filter. A trusty Rigid light bar sits on top of the cage, giving a clear path in low-light conditions. Of course, last but not least, the trusty Yeti cooler can be seen in the back whenever this machine is on the trail carrying their drinks for the day.

RZR-SHARP HANDLING AND PERFORMANCE

Fasst Company’s Co-Pilot grab bar gives the passenger some much-needed comfort, especially when McGill is driving! That custom Michelob Light gear shifter is Adam’s favorite part.

Being that Adam McGill is a pro racer and his ATVs all handle amazingly well, we knew this Polaris would be par for that same course. The first thing we noticed is how well the Custom Axis shocks perform in the rough sections. We were going through the woods like a scalded dog, and it wouldn’t push in the corners. It was pleasantly plush on whoops or rock sections as well. The best part are the high-clearance Lonestar XC A-arms/trailing arms; we didn’t feel one rock or hit a stump. With a stock RZR, you would have come to a stop, but we could drive confidently with the Lonestar suspension components.

We were impressed with the power of this RZR with the minimal work done to it. With the bored throttle bodies and ported head, we could count on big power to get us through the mud and over obstacles with ease. The CST Behemoth tires were a big crowd-pleaser by giving us good side bite, and they performed well in the mud, rocks and water crossings. We had a couple of oh-no moments with trail crossings that came up on us quickly, but luckily the DP brake components slowed us down quickly so we didn’t leave some “paint” on them.

We enjoy listening to music while we are out on the trail, and the audio system that Loud Performance installed was simple to use with our smartphone and, man, did it sound crisp and clean! During low-light conditions it was nice having the great green-colored lighting light up the cab. To light up the woods even more, the Rigid light bar paired with the stock headlights worked excellent and helped us see the potential dangers that were in front of us. We drove this RZR all day long and had zero issues with overheating. We know these machines don’t overheat that often, but having the radiator elevated in the rear of the car always helps.

THE McGILL RZR IS A “BIG DEAL”

The Loud Performance dual-lithium battery kit powers all of the essentials, lights and killer stereo equipment for this rig. Being that they’re lithium, they can power everything for hours and are very lightweight.

We think the best part about this UTV is the overall theme of it and what it stands for. It’s a cool rig thawt has products installed that the average Joe could afford and go have a great time with their buddies. It’s not overly flashy, nor is it a full-race rig. It’s a very capable trail rig, and with that sound system, you could pull over and have a dance party in the woods if need be! It does everything that Adam needs it to do, which is to unwind from the rigors of being a pro ATV racer and be a normal, everyday Joe. He works hard to be able to afford his toys like we all try to do, and this RZR is the result of that hard work.

PARTS LIST

Bel-Ray: www.belray.com, 732-938-2421

• 20W50 engine oil: $12.50 per liter

CST Tires: www.csttires.com

• Behemoth radial front tire 26×9-14: $184 per tire

• Behemoth radial rear tire 26×11-14: $206 per tire

Penske Shocks: www.penskeshocks.com/axis, 610-375-6180

• Custom Axis RZR front shocks: $2000

• Custom Axis RZR rear shocks: $2000

Hiper Wheels: www.hiper-technology.com, 877-GO-HIPER

Sidewinder 14-inch beadlock wheels: $424

Loud Performance: www.facebook.com/loudperformanceproducts/, 716-386-1171

• Custom graphics: $550

• Custom audio system: $2500

• Custom lighted front bumper: $250

• Dual lithium battery kit: $500

• Under-dash lighting kit: Price varies

Fasst Company: www.fasstco.com, 877-306-1801

• Co-Pilot grab bar: $199.99

LoneStar Racing: www.lsracing.com, 480-834-2990

• Radius rod kit: $336.40

• High-clearance trailing-arm kit: $1,231.40

• Front A-arms: $940

Maier Mfg.: www.maier-mfg.com

• Front fender: $410.30

• Front hood: $166.16

Rigid Industries: www.rigidindustries.com, 855-760-5337

• Light bar: $1000

Streamline Brakes: www.streamlinebrakes.com, 909-987-4213

• Steel-braided brake lines: $100 per front and rear

Tire Blocks: www.ridetireblocks.com, 253-973-5111

• Tire Blocks flat preventative: $180 per tire

Tyler King: N/A

• Custom engine and throttle body work: N/A

Twin Air: www.twinair.com

• Air filter: $50