The 2017 Arctic Cat VLX 700 4×4 is the new ultimate value-priced leader in the industry! At $5,999 MSRP (US), the high-performance VLX 700 4×4 is tough on dirt and easy on your wallet; thanks to the VLX’s ideal blend of performance, durability and value.

Aside from the value-price, putting power to the ground matters most. Credit goes to the Arctic Cat H1 engine and Duramatic Automatic transmission that consistently deliver more pulling power, more climbing power and sooth, consistent acceleration.

The potent liquid-cooled 695cc engine delivers a wide torque curve with smooth, consistent power thanks to its Electronic Fuel Injection and 2wd/4wd.

Go to www.arcticcat.com to check out their whole lineup!