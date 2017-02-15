ALL-NEW Can-Am MAVERICK X3 MAX just released!

Headline News
Maverick X3 MAX X rs - Gold _ Can-Am Red - Desert 1
2017 Maverick X3 MAX X rs TURBO R Gold and Can-Am Red_3-4 front (1)

We have been patiently awaiting this day. Can-Am just released the four seat version of their impressive Maverick X3 called the Maverick X3 MAX. The wheel base has been lengthened greatly to accommodate a spacial and what looks to be quite a comfortable rear row of seats. They claim that the X3 MAX is 15% longer than its closest competitor which will help the UTV rip through higher speed sections in a smoother manor, but until we get our paws on one of them we wont know the effect that has on cornering. The powerplant remains the same which is a strong Turbo assisted three cylinder four-stroke engine.

2017 Maverick X3 MAX TURBO R_Ergo-Lok Cockpit (1)

Can-Am recalibrated the FOX shocks for the longer wheelbase and added weight of the extra row of seats so the machine will still have a great sporty ride and feel. The Can-Am Maverick X3 still holds the longest suspension travel numbers in the major manufacturer market and this machine shares the same suspension.

2017 Maverick X3 MAX X ds TURBO R Circuit yellow_3-4 front

You can get the new X3 MAX in three flavors: the Maverick X3 MAX Turbo R, the Maverick X3 MAX X ds Turbo R and the wider Maverick X3 MAX X rs Turbo R.

Maverick_X3_MAX_Xds-TripleBlack

 

