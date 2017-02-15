ALL-NEW Can-Am MAVERICK X3 MAX just released!

We have been patiently awaiting this day. Can-Am just released the four seat version of their impressive Maverick X3 called the Maverick X3 MAX. The wheel base has been lengthened greatly to accommodate a spacial and what looks to be quite a comfortable rear row of seats. They claim that the X3 MAX is 15% longer than its closest competitor which will help the UTV rip through higher speed sections in a smoother manor, but until we get our paws on one of them we wont know the effect that has on cornering. The powerplant remains the same which is a strong Turbo assisted three cylinder four-stroke engine.

Can-Am recalibrated the FOX shocks for the longer wheelbase and added weight of the extra row of seats so the machine will still have a great sporty ride and feel. The Can-Am Maverick X3 still holds the longest suspension travel numbers in the major manufacturer market and this machine shares the same suspension.

You can get the new X3 MAX in three flavors: the Maverick X3 MAX Turbo R, the Maverick X3 MAX X ds Turbo R and the wider Maverick X3 MAX X rs Turbo R.