Rambo is a six-foot-long alligator who is the pet of a woman living in Florida. She says he is like family and even dresses him up like a poodle. Fortunately she allows him to enjoy his more manly side with ATV riding privileges. He has trouble reaching the rear brake pedal and shift lever of a real Raptor, so until he gets bigger he rides this smaller electric version. You should see him do wheelies.