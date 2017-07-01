GEAR GRINDER: ALPINESTARS FLUID TECH CARBON KNEE BRACES

Protection and prevention from Alpinestars By the staff of Dirt Wheels

Adrenaline pumping, tires ripping through dirt, and the sultry sounds of two- and four-stroke engines fuel off-road enthusiasts like us. The crew here at Dirt Wheels has years of riding and driving experience, which unfortunately means we have also felt the humbling experience of crashing and going through injuries. Accidents and crashes are a part of life, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t use preventative measures to avoid injuries. We can’t stress enough how important preventative-protection measures are. Price is never as important as protecting our bodies, so we picked up a set of Alpinestars Fluid Tech Carbon knee braces that run for $349.95 each.

THE CONSTRUCTION

Alpinestars offers a multitude of protection products—from their legendary boot lineup to riding gear, neck braces and much more. We have worn many items from them that we have liked over the years, and these braces just got added to the list. They are constructed from a carbon-polymer compound for strength and performance in hot and cold weather. The protective knee-pivot system is tool-free and allows you to adjust the fit from the sides of your knee to be snug and comfortable. The knee area is ventilated and has a protective layer of memory foam in it for impact protection. There are mesh and channeled padding throughout the brace for more ventilation.

You can adjust how far the brace can flex by replacing the extension stops in the line system. There are different-sized plates that come with spacers so you can set the knee braces up to perfectly fit you. There are two sizes—small/large and extra large/double-extra large.

The closure system involves straps that are highly adjustable, and there are two quick-clips that help you mount the brace to your knee easily before fully securing it.

SAVE YOUR KNEES

Equipment like knee braces started as after-injury products, but now many people with healthy knees use them as a preventative measure. The Alpinestars knee braces can protect you from serious injury to your knees or protect your knees from any more injury that could occur. At first the braces were a little uncomfortable while we adjusted them using trial and error. Eventually, we fine-tuned them, wore them for hours, and they settled in and got comfortable. They don’t restrict movement and bend perfectly with our knees. We also didn’t ride any differently with them on, and, if anything, they gave us more confidence while riding. They are worth every penny to protect our fragile bodies from injury in a sport we can’t live without! Go to www.alpinestars.com or call (800) 409-0903.