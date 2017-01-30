Headline News
PRODUCT: American Kargo 2.0L Race Hydration packs

The American Kargo Turbo 2.0L can hold a 2-liter or 1.5-liter water bladder like the RR can, but it has a lot more storage available to use.
January 30, 2017
Staying hydrated is very important when you are riding or racing ATVs. Your body constantly sweats and needs replenishment to keep you going. American Kargo is a company that makes hydration packs, gear bags and a lot more. We got a hold of their $99 2.0L Race pack and their $120 2.0L Turbo pack and tested them out in different riding situations.

On the back of the Turbo RR hydration pack you can purchase Velcro race numbers, so when you are racing or simply riding people will know who you are.
2.0L TURBO HYDRATION
This hydration pack is perfect for longer trail excursions. It can hold a 2.0-liter hydro bladder, which is equivalent to 70 ounces of water in an insulated pocket to keep your H2O colder longer. It comes with an ample amount of storage, including a large compartment that will fit a tool kit, food and other larger items. The interior is lined with fleece in case you carry items you prefer to not get scratched up, like a spare pair of goggles. An internal, zippered mesh compartment helps compartmentalize items in the pack. There are two side pockets for holding smaller accessories like a cell phone or your truck keys. The Turbo pack has their Retroflect system, which is a reflective material to help other riders see you in low-light conditions.

TURBO 2.0L RR HYDRATION
Both of these hydration packs come with American Kargo’s butterfly harness system that provides four adjustment points for a proper fit. There is one center buckle to allow you to easily take the packs on and off. The hydration hose is insulated and can be routed over either shoulder. There are also locations on the front of the harness to route audio wire in case you like to listen to music while you shred the trails or hit the racetrack. The RR has one small pocket that has enough room to carry a few tools, which is all you might need for a race while you can get the hydration your body requires. The single pocket has separators specifically meant for tools. You can purchase Velcro numbers that stick onto your pack, so you can always have your racing number visible to other racers as you pass them.

The Turbo 2.0L has one large interior storage pocket, as well as multiple smaller pockets on the inside and outside of the pack.
FINAL THOUGHTS
The harness system on these hydration packs is very comfortable, and it was designed to be worn with neck braces. We have worn both packs full of equipment for hours and with just water in the bladders. The harness helped displace the weight for comfort around your chest and back. The drinking-hose tip is easy to use by biting down on the end to get water flowing. We feel that either system is worth the $99–$120. The hydration packs come in multiple colors, including black, blue, red, green, Hi-Vis, white, orange and pink. American Kargo has other hydration systems, along with helmet bags, gear bags and other items that you can find on www.americankargo.com, or go to your local Parts Unlimited dealer.

The front harness system clips together with one large buckle in the front. The water tube is insulated and can Velcro to the front of the harness for easy access.
