ANOTHER 2018 YFZ & RAPTOR

— Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces the popular YFZ50 and Raptor 90 youth ATVs to its 2018 model year lineup. The YFZ50 introduces the fun and exciting world of sport ATVs to riders ages 6 and up, while those age 10 and up can continue to hone their ATV skills aboard the Raptor 90. With sporty styling based on the championship-winning YFZ450R and top-selling Raptor 700R, these entry-level ATVs bring Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road sport ATV performance, legacy and quality to the entire family and next generation of budding motorsports enthusiasts.

Designed to meet Yamaha’s style and industry-leading performance standards, the electric-start YFZ50 mounts a 49.4cc engine and continuously variable transmission (CVT) on a lightweight chassis, resulting in an entry-level machine that combines an exciting acceleration feeling, with a comfortable ride to help first-time riders develop their off-road abilities. Parents can feel confident introducing their 6-year-old to ATV riding with supervisory controls integrated into the machine, including adjustable RPM and throttle limiters, as well as a tether switch capable of shutting off the engine from a pull-string if or when needed.

The Yamaha Raptor 90 is also equipped with a CVT transmission, yet steps up the fun with an 89.9cc engine, providing versatility on the trails while maintaining a smooth, linear power delivery. Additional features include single A-arm front suspension, mono-shock swing-arm rear suspension, and 18-inch tires with lightweight matte black wheels to optimize performance and styling for advancing riders.

Both youth ATV chassis incorporate a comfortable and roomy rider position to allow young, developing enthusiasts the ability to grow and adjust their riding posture and position while affording years of enjoyment. Specially designed shocks, with youth skills and weight in mind, provide superior handling and comfort, increasing the fun and performance of the ride.

The 2018 YFZ50 comes in Team Yamaha Blue and White at a $2,099 MSRP. The 2018 Raptor 90 comes in two color options: Team Yamaha Blue / White, and White, both at a $2,899 MSRP.