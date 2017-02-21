Headline News

ARCTIC CAT RELEASES NEW SE MODELS!

WildcatSportSE_Black_2017_wShad
February 21, 2017
    Arctic Cat just released new, feature-loaded special editions of the Wildcat Sport and Wildcat Trail. Both machines come in a special Matte Black finish. Here’s a look at the impressive list of standard features on each:
Wildcat Sport SE & Wildcat Trail SE
-WARN® 3,000-lb. synthetic rope winch. Winches include 50′ of market-leading 7/32″ Spydura™ synthetic rope, powerful permanent magnet motors with 3,000 lbs. of pulling capacity, and all-metal gear end housings and mechanical brakes
-Polycarbonate half windshield. Scratch-resistant polycarbonate without bends provides an excellent field of view. Lower panel venting design allows easy hood access. Unique arched design moves air up and over occupants while reducing dust swirl.
-Electronic power steering.
-Aluminum wheels.
WildcatSportSE_Black_2017_wShad
 Wildcat Sport SE
-King aluminum gas shocks with single-speed adjustment provide compression adjustability and precise rebound damping
WildcatTrailSE_Black_2017_wShad
 Wildcat Trail SE
– FOX® premium gas-charged shocks. This ultra-durable shock has high-flow velocity-sensitive damping and is fully rebuildable and revalveable.
The Wildcat Sport SE is $16,499.
The Wildcat Trail SE is $14,699.

