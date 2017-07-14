Headline News
ASSAULT 2017 RZR V2 GRILL

July 14, 2017
—  The Assault Industries Hellfire V2 front grill was developed specifically for the 2017 Polaris RZR XP Turbo. The new grill design features the aggressive styling and quality materials and finishes that Assault Industries is known for. The vertical bars with integrated logo add visual interest to the large, open center area of the grill. The Hellfire V2 grill replaces the OEM plastic grill and does not restrict airflow to the vehicle’s intercooler and radiator. The grill installs easily with basic hand tools and is available in four colors. It’s $149.99. To learn more about this product or to place an order, visit www.assaultind.com, call (714) 799-6711 or e-mail sales@assault.com

