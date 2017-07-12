Assault Industries introduces the Adventure Rack!

The Assault Industries Adventure Rack, formerly known as the spare tire rack, has been completely redesigned to be one of the most utilitarian products we’ve ever made!

The original spare tire rack was a pioneering development that enabled riders to effortlessly move their tire out of the way to access bed contents and securely lock down to the bed providing adequate rearview clearance. The new design offers the same great functionality as before but with many changes and upgrades. The main platform is much wider with dimpled and slotted utility plates welded in to provide a flat plain for storage on the top or bottom. For added stability, 2 hinge pivots were added to the rear cage mounts.

There are 3 mounting options for the new shorter, stronger EZ lift gas shocks and latch strikers. The latch brackets mount directly to the rear cage bolts. Placing the latches at this position offers more bed clearance while also making it so no part of the Adventure Rack touches the body of the vehicle. The overall installed appearance is much cleaner than the previous design. When raised the rack does not go up as far as the old design, making it easier to reach when lowering it back into the locked position.

The 3 point “Y” strap holds up to a 32-inch tire or a variety of other things, like box style coolers and tool boxes! The rack system comes with a durable semi-gloss powder-coated black finish and is proudly made in the USA from high-grade 1018 steel for superior quality, strength and rigidity. The adventure rack has a suggested retail price of $429.99. Pre-orders are available now.

To learn more about this great product or to place an order, visit www.assaultind.com, call (714) 799-6711 or email sales@assaultutv.com.