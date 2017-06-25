BUYER’S GUIDE: ATV Handguards

Have you ever had branches whip your hands so hard you had to stop to wipe the tears from your eyes? Or, have you ever had so much mud on your grips that your hand kept slipping off? That’s why handguards were invented and also why the Dirt Wheels crew began adding them to our quads. Here is a list of the top 20 models we recommend, with prices, colors and features.

ACERBIS VENTED UNIKO, $39.95

The Vented Uniko from Acerbis features a large vent to direct airflow past the levers to keep your hands cool. The universal mount kit allows the guards to be positioned independently of the angle of the levers. These guards are constructed out of polypropylene with a printed Acerbis logo. Available colors include black, blue, green, orange, red, white, yellow, white/blue, white/green, white/orange, white/red, white/Flo Yellow, red/white, orange/white, black/green, black/orange. To order your Acerbis handguards, call (800) 659-1440 or visit www.acerbis.com.

ACERBIS UNIKO, $109.95

The Uniko ATV handguard from Acerbis features a knurled bar-end insert mount on the outside of the handlebars. There is no mount on the inner side of the bars for easy installation and to prevent any interference with cables. The shield is made from polypropylene to withstand tons of abuse. The main bar has a lower curve on the outer edge for easy access to the grips. Available colors are Army Green, black, green, red, white and YZ Blue. To order your Acerbis handguards, call (800) 659-1440 or visit www.acerbis.com.

CYCRA PROBEND FOR FAST FLEXX BARS, $94.95

The Cycra Probend Fasst Flexx bar handguard system is designed to work in conjunction with the shock-absorbing benefits of the Fasst Flexx handlebars. Cycra’s patented manufacturing process uses the highest-quality 6061 T-6 aluminum for maximum strength and a secure precise fit. Mounting to the pivot area of the bars allows for large clearance for the cables and levers. To order your Cycra handguards, call (859) 559-8450 or visit www.cycra.com.

CYCRA M4 RECOIL, $44.95

The Cycra M4 Recoil consists of 6061 T-6 aluminum-mounting brackets and a removable shield cover for vented or non-vented riding conditions. The patent-pending recoil technology allows these guards to swing out in a fall. High-quality mounts can be mounted directly to the bars and most perches. Made from high-quality injection-molded plastic ensures tons of use and abuse. To order your Cycra handguards, call (859) 559-8450 or visit www.cycra.com.

CYCRA REBOUND, $79.95

The Cycra Rebound handguards offer the strongest independent mount system available. Trick billet-aluminum mounts and a reinforced backbone mount on the shield provide great strength. The patented folding shield allows for movement on unexpected crashes. These are great options for woods or MX riding terrains. To order your Cycra handguards, call (859) 559-8450 or visit www.cycra.com.

GIANT LOOP BUSHWACKER, $40

Giant Loop’s Bushwacker handguards are constructed out of .055-gauge polyethylene plastic with a matte finish and UV treatment. These guards fit over your existing rigid handguards to offer ultimate protection against cold weather and roost from other riders. Tough, stretchable polyurethane straps secure the new guards in place and can be used for other uses when not using Bushwackers. To order your Giant Loop handguards, call (971) 832-3164 or visit www.giantloopmoto.com.

NEXT UNIVERSAL PLASTIC SHIELD, $59.95

These handguards are a universal fit for any machine. The aluminum brackets mount to the bars, not the levers, allowing for rotation during a fall to prevent breaking. They protect hands against flying debris and roost while keeping your hands warm in inclement weather. The vented design allows airflow without sacrificing coverage. Available colors are black, white, red, blue, yellow, green and orange. To order your Next handguards, call (661) 253-1592 or visit www.matrixracingproducts.com.

POLISPORT TOUQUET, $118.99

These Touquet handguards from Polisport offer closedstyle protection. The aluminum bar features a new curvature design that adapts better for cables and levers while providing great structural- and abrasion-resistance. Cooling vents provide enough airflow to keep you cool on hot days. Raised logo and screen-printed graphics offer a great look that will last. Available colors are white, black, red, orange, blue, yellow and green. To order your Polisport handguards, visit www.polisport.com.

POLISPORT FREEFLOW LITE, $26.99

The Freeflow Lite from Polisport is an open-style handguard. The mounting kits can be plastic or aluminum and are developed to ensure better protection while adapting better for the cables and levers. They can be adjusted in two width positions for proper fitment to the rider. Available colors are white, black, red, orange, blue, yellow and green. To order your Polisport handguards, visit www.polisport.com.

POWERMADD POWER-X SERIES, $20

The Power-X Series from PowerMadd is specifically designed for motocross. The Power-X handguard is 20 percent smaller and much lighter than the Star Series handguard. The FlexMount universal mounting system was engineered to flex upon impact and costs $25. This allows the guard to provide great roost protection while being more durable and longer-lasting. Available colors are black, blue, red, green, white, yellow and orange. To order your PowerMadd handguards, call (651) 462-8465 or visit www.powermadd.com.

PROTAPER, $49.99

These handguards from ProTaper are constructed from injection-molded high impact plastic for durability and strength. Forged-aluminum shield mount hardware and stainless steel bolts and aluminum washers prevent rusting. They fit both 7/8- and 1 1/8-inch-diameter handlebars. Available colors are blue, black, orange, green, red, white and yellow. To order your ProTaper handguards, visit www.protaper.com.

QUADBOSS CLEARVIEW HAND MITTS, $59.95

The ClearView mitts from QuadBoss offer great protection from the outer elements while still being able to see the controls. These mitts are water-resistant and constructed out of 600-denier nylon/polyester with a polyurethane coating for extra protection against the elements. The window is made of high-quality plastic and is resistant to cold. A neoprene lining fits around your sleeve to lock in warmth and is reinforced with heavy-duty elastic to prevent sagging. To order your QuadBoss mitts, call (877) 847-1558 or visit www.quadboss.com.

QUADBOSS REFLECTIVE HAND MITTS, $28.99

The QuadBoss Reflective Series ATV mitts are great for allaround riding. They are constructed from rugged 600-denier polyester, are UV- and water-resistant, and feature reflective trim to help with visibility to other riders. To order your QuadBoss mitts, call (877) 847-1558 or visit www.quadboss.com.

RENTHAL MOTO HANDGUARDS, $39.95

Renthal’s new Moto handguards offer great protection for your hands with a simple and sleek design. They are constructed out of dual-compound molded plastic with a synthetic rubber edge. Reinforced composite plastic mounting brackets allow the guard to flex in the event of a crash. Each handguard comes with an optional red-and-blue graphics kit. To order your Renthal handguards, give them a call at (661) 257-2986 or visit www.renthal.com.

SRT COMPETITION, $74.99

These SRT Competition extreme-duty handguards are designed for maximum protection of rider and controls. They feature recessed, pre-drilled, durable, composite plastic and super-thick, hardened 6061 T6 aluminum-mounting hardware. SRT bar mounts prevent rotation during a crash, impacts from other riders or objects on the trail. Available for 7/8- and 1 1/8-inch handlebars and color options of white, black, red, orange, yellow, green and blue with silver or black mounts. To order your SRT handguards, call (559) 252-3503 or visit www.srtoffroad.com.

TUSK MX D-FLEX, $39.98

Tusk hand shields are made from durable, injection-molded plastic and are replaceable. Clamps are made from lightweight 6061 aluminum with a T6 heat treatment for added strength. They fit both 7/8- and 1 1/8-inch-diameter handlebars. These guards can be positioned independently from the levers. Available colors are black, blue, green, white, red and yellow. To order your Tusk handguards, visit www.tuskoffroad.com.

TUSK GP, $29.99

The Tusk GP handguard is a durable plastic handguard with a universal handlebar-mounting system to work on most ATVs. Made from high-impact-resistant plastic, these handguards protect against roost from other riders and other objects you encounter during your ride. Uniquely shaped mounts are designed to fit on any handlebar. They fit both 7/8- and 1 1/8-inch-diameter handlebars. These guards can be positioned independently from the levers. Available colors are black, blue, green, white, red and yellow. To order your Tusk handguards, visit www.tuskoffroad.com.

TUSK HAND MITTS, $21.99

The Tusk Hand Mitts offer a unique design that features an adjustable opening that holds its shape to allow easier handlebar access while keeping the controls visible. They are constructed out of a durable, water-resistant, 600-denier polyester shell and warm fleece lining. These mitts securely and easily mount to the handlebars with poly-web straps. Available color is black. To order your Tusk handguards, visit www.tuskoffroad.com.