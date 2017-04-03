Headline News
HOW-TO: Prep for your next ride (April 3, 2017 10:06 am)
THE NEWS FOR APRIL 1, 2017 (April 1, 2017 5:45 am)
New Duncan Racing LT500 Graphics Kit (March 31, 2017 12:36 pm)
New Director of Powersports for Kenda Tires! (March 31, 2017 12:31 pm)
2017 ATVMX Series — when & where (March 31, 2017 10:13 am)

HOW-TO: Prep for your next ride

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
April 3, 2017
— Riding is the fun part; the work that allows you to ride successfully, not so much. But you don’t have to spend hours in the shop for each ride. We asked Ty Zimmerman, manager of the Motoworks racing team, to give us a 12-point checklist for pre-ride prep. At first, he didn’t understand the concept. A successful racing team has more points on its checklist than NASA. But once he thought a little while, he boiled it down to a concise list that will get the weekend warrior at least to the battlefield.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Washing your quad isn’t just about having it look pretty. It gives you a chance to look things over carefully. Broken parts can be concealed by layers of mud. Be careful not to direct the high-pressure spray directly at areas that carry bearings. A thin coat of WD-40 helps disperse water afterward.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Some riders change oil every ride. There’s no need for a recreational rider to go that far, but you should check the oil level every single time. If it’s been 10 hours of ride time or if the oil starts looking like chocolate milk, you’re probably overdue for a change.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Unnecessary filter changes actually can result in motor damage. Every time the filter comes off, there’s a risk of dirt falling into the intake. On the flip side, even a clean filter needs to be re-oiled if it’s been more than a month or so. Inspect the filter every ride.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Your chain tension should be checked every time you ride. Be careful not to over-tighten; that could do serious damage. Check it with the ATV slightly weighted so that the swingarm is in a straight line from the front sprocket.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Tire pressure is critical on ATVs. The amount of pressure depends on the type of tire, the type of riding and if you have beadlocks. The Motoworks team runs Tire Balls, which means that the tire has to be taken off the rim to check pressure. The benefit is that they never get flats.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Coolant lasts a very long time, but the level should be checked before each ride.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Quads obey the laws of physics just like planets and other massive things. When they are in motion, they want to stay that way, so check your brakes. The most common brake problem is damage to the discs, so spin the hub with the wheel removed to see if it wobbles.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Front-end nuts and bolts should be checked every ride, even if they have never come loose. A backed-out bolt can cause the steering to lock up.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

If your quad won’t start, you’ll have a short ride. Check the battery before you ride. You might also check the charging system. A voltmeter should read about a half volt higher when the motor is running.

Your clutch lever should have about an eighth of an inch of freeplay. Less will cause the plates to wear prematurely; more will cause the clutch to drag.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

You should check virtually every nut and bolt on a new quad after break-in. After that, use your own judgment. Sprocket bolts and swingarm pivots are frequent offenders.

