ATV RIDE TO THE TOP OF MOUNT WASHINGTON IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

Mount Washington is the highest peak in the Northeastern United States at 6,288 feet. There’s one road leading to the top that provides you with an incredible view. Normally the road is closed to ATVs and UTVs except for one day out of the year. Thanks to the New Hampshire ATV Club you’ll be able to ride your machine to the top of Mount Washington on June 24th, 2017.

The ride takes place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The speeds must be kept under 25 mph, to keep things safe among the numerous vehicles. Once the ride is over, the nearby town also welcomes you to ride the trail system known as Ride the Wilds. They have several accommodations for you and your crew to stay.

CONTACT: www.nhatv.com, 603-883-8292

http://ridethewilds.nhgrand.com

COST PER RIDER: $30