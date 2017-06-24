ATV & UTV Winch Buyer’s Guide!

— When exploring the back country, you may encounter gnarly obstacles or deep mud to traverse through. Getting through these obstacles can be a not-so-simple task at times and render you stuck. Having a winch installed can help you and your buddies out of these situations. Winches have many uses when out on the trail or just around the farm. For this buyer’s guide we are highlighting some of the top winch companies.

KFI SE45 STEALTH WINCH, $399.95

KFI’s SE45 Stealth features a 4500-pound pulling capacity, synthetic cable, cable-hook stopper, and a dynamic and mechanical braking system. Waterresistant seals keep elements away from the electrical components. Mounting is universal with the standard four-hole mounting design. Included are all the needed switches and wiring for an easy installation. To order your KFI winch, call (877) 346-2050 or visit www.kfiproducts.com.

WARN VANTAGE 2000, $254.99;

SYNTHETIC ROPE, $356.99

Warn’s Vantage 2000 winch offers a 2000-pound pulling capacity, 50 feet of wire cable with roller fairleads, a dynamic brake and fully sealed motor and drivetrain to keep the elements out. High-strength composite gear housing and all metal gears provide durability. A handlebar-mounted mini rocker control is included. To order your Warn winch, call (503) 722-3073 or visit www.warn.com.

WARN PROVANTAGE 4500-S, $815.99

Warn’s ProVantage 4500-S winch features a 50-foot synthetic rope, all-metal gear-end housing and powerful, permanent magnet motor. Pulling capacity is 4500 pounds. There’s a patented roller disc brake for outstanding control and three-stage planetary gear train for smooth and efficient operation. Included is an illuminated dash-mounted control switch and corded remote. To order your Warn winch, call (503) 722-3073 or visit www.warn.com.

TUSK WINCH & WIRE ROPE 2500 LB., $209.99

Tusk’s winch with wire rope has a pulling capacity of 2500 pounds. It is equipped with a 50-foot cable and a 600-watt motor. All the needed mounting hardware and wiring is included for simple installation. Additional features include a roller fairlead, mini rocker handlebar switch and clutch knob. Sealed components and a water-resistant design keep this winch operating in harsh conditions. To order your Tusk winch, visit them at www.tuskoffroad.com.

TUSK WINCH W/ SYNTHETIC ROPE 3500 LB., $259.99

Tusk’s winch with synthetic rope has a pulling capacity of 3500 pounds. It is equipped with a 50-foot cable and a 730-watt motor. All the needed mounting hardware and wiring is included for simple installation. Additional features include a roller fairlead, mini rocker handlebar switch, and heavy-duty hook and clutch knob. Sealed components and a water-resistant design keep this winch operating in harsh conditions. Visit them at www.tuskoffroad.com to order yours.

SUPERWINCH TERRA 45 SR $287.99

Superwinch’s 45 SR features a 50-foot synthetic rope, wider gears and the biggest motor allowed, providing efficient power. A sealed cartridge bearing on both ends keep the motor moving and spinning with ease. The braking system has been moved further away from the drum and rope line. Both a rocker switch and a handheld remote are included for winch control. To order your Superwinch, call (860) 412-1456 or visit www.superwinch.com.

QUADBOSS 2500 LB., $234.99; SYNTHETIC ROPE, $264.99

QuadBoss’ winch gives you a three-stage, metal-planetary gear system that allows for a fast line speed and is rated to pull 2500 pounds. With a heavy-duty, electric, permanent, magnetic motor, this winch comes sealed and water-resistant. It has an automatic load-holding, self-locking brake and an aluminum engagement lever. Quadboss has a low electric current draw and free spooling winch. It comes with a wireless remote and is available with a 39-foot wire cable or synthetic Dyneema rope. To order your QuadBoss winch, call (877) 8471558 or visit www.quadboss.com.

QUADBOSS 3500 LB., $244.99; SYNTHETIC ROPE, $274.99

QuadBoss’ winch gives you a threestage, metal-planetary gear system that allows for a fast line speed and is rated to pull 3500 pounds. With a heavy-duty, electric, permanent, 3-horsepower magnetic motor, this winch comes sealed and water-resistant. It has an automatic load-holding, self-locking brake and an aluminum engagement lever. It comes with a wireless remote and is available with a 39-foot wire cable or synthetic Dyneema rope. To order your QuadBoss winch, call (877) 847-1558 or visit www.quadboss.com

QUADBOSS 5000 LB., $329.99; SYNTHETIC ROPE, $369.99

QuadBoss’ winch gives you a three stage, metal-planetary gear system that allows for a fast line speed and is rated to pull 5000 pounds. With a heavy-duty, electric, permanent, 3-horsepower, magnetic motor, this winch comes sealed and water-resistant. It has an automatic load-holding, self-locking brake and an aluminum engagement lever. It comes with a wireless remote and is available with a 50-foot wire cable or synthetic Dyneema rope. Call (877) 847-1558 or visit www.quadboss.com to order your Quadboss winch.