AWESOME 490 TWO-STROKE QUAD

How to build one yourself on a budget!

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of nailing the throttle and going through the gears on a two-stroke quad. It’s even better if the engine is bigger than the normal 250cc. Suzuki’s Quadzilla 500 is the king of two-stroke quads that you could buy ready-made from the dealer. In fact, it’s the only quad of that category that any ATV manufacturer ever produced. However, that hasn’t stopped ATV enthusiasts from building their own. The standard procedure is to grab the engine from Honda CR500 or Kawasaki KX500 dirt bikes and put it in a quad chassis.

Dirt Wheels reader, Nathan Fertello, built his own monster two-stroke quad, but he grabbed the motor from a big Yamaha YZ490 dirt bike. It went for the classic 1985 model that was still air-cooled, but known for being incredibly fast. He put it in the chassis of a 1992 Suzuki Quadracer 250 after he strengthened the frame with extra gussets. The rear shock is from a LTZ400, the front shocks are from a Raptor 700 and the wheels are from ITP.

Nathan calls his unique quad a LZ490, being part Suzuki LTZ and part Yamaha YZ. He built his machine on a budget, proving you don’t have to spend tons of money to scare yourself silly. If you have an interesting Quad or UTV that should be featured here, email photos and info to us at dwletters@hi-torque.com