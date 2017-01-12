AWESOME HONDA ATC450R

What if you could go into a Honda dealer and buy a new one today? Well, it might look something like this one here. It was built by Dirt Wheels reader Mike Noska in Pennsylvania. He started with a 2006 Honda CRF450 dirt bike and went from there. The main effort was the wider triple clamps to move the front forks apart to clear the wider front tire. The rear required a modified swing arm to include a bearing carrier for the axle. Getting the right plastic to fit properly and look good took a bit of designer’s skill as well. Polishing the aluminum frame also added to the special visual effect. The final result is a machine Mike is proud to take out on the trails with his 3-wheeler riding buddies.

