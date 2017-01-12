Headline News

AWESOME HONDA ATC450R

atc450r-from-crf
January 12, 2017
Comments off
723 Views
Features, Home Features, Home Page, Honda, Machines, Reader's Photos, Slideshow

What if you could go into a Honda dealer and buy a new one today? Well, it might look something like this one here. It was built by Dirt Wheels reader Mike Noska in Pennsylvania. He started with a 2006 Honda CRF450 dirt bike and went from there. The main effort was the wider triple clamps to move the front forks apart to clear the wider front tire. The rear required a modified swing arm to include a bearing carrier for the axle. Getting the right plastic to fit properly and look good took a bit of designer’s skill as well. Polishing the aluminum frame also added to the special visual effect. The final result is a machine Mike is proud to take out on the trails with his 3-wheeler riding buddies.

Would you like to see your ATV or UTV featured on our website here, or in the pages of the printed magazine? Well, just send us some good photos and info on it, along with your name, city & state. Email it to the Dirt Wheels editors at dwletters@hi-torque.com

atc450r-from-crf

Related Article

KQSE_500-3Q-WH

Suzuki releases 2017 Rugged Special Edition K...

Jan 13, 2017Comments off188 Views

Suzuki Announces Rugged Package variant of 2017 KingQuad 500 AXi & 750 AXi Power Steering Special Edition Models Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. (SMAI) is excited to

rzr xp dune action

CVT COOLING TIPS FOR YOUR R...

Dear Boss McKannick,     I have a 2014

Jan 13, 2017
Gustwhip

FIX IT: How-To Align your A...

Making your quad faster is easy. Just bring money.

Jan 13, 2017
l18d-12-28-brad-4-copy

READER’S RIDES: Epic ...

Jan 13, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail

Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.