AXIOM RZR FIREWALL GUARDS

— When driving your UTV down the trail you’re used to dirt, rocks and stuff flying up and bouncing off the inside of your fenders. The plastic does a decent job of keeping foreign items away from you. However, what if you happened to hit a big sharp pointed stick at speed? Yeah, it is possible for it to poke right through the plastic firewall. In fact, that has been known to happen to UTV drivers on occasion.

Axiom has come up with a product to help guard against that. Their Firewall Guards are made of aluminum and have a textured black powder coating. They are shaped to fit exactly in the space under the front fenders and against the firewall of a RZR. For $199 you get the security of knowing you’re better protected from mean and vicious trail debris.

Check it out here>

https://www.axiomsidebyside.com/shop/polaris-rzr-firewall-guards/