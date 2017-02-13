Headline News

Bad Boy Off-Road competed in the toughest UTV race in the states!

February 13, 2017
We attend the Nitto King of the Hammers event annually now. Every year we walk around the pits and vendor row to see all the new technology that is being released or utilized on these racing UTVs. The machines are built to withstand the harshest conditions and roughest terrain out there. Generally we see sport or extreme performance machines built up to battle like the Polaris RZR XP 1000 / Turbo but on occasion we have the surprise of a contestant in a recreational utility vehicle.

Bill Kreig and his copilot set off the line at 8:26 AM on Wednesday morning February 8th in a Bad Boy Stampede! We find the Bad Boy to be a very capable and well made Recreation Utility UTV, however, it wouldn’t be our first choice when it comes to this gnarly race. Unfortunately the King of the Hammers course got to Kreig and his Bad Boy before they could finish the race, but we hope next year they will complete the race. Over 30 other teams didn’t manage to reach the finish line of the 2017 King of the Hammers either.

