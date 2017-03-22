Headline News
Bad Boy Off Road gets a name change!

We found our top-of-the-line XTR to be a very nice-looking machine. The roof and windshield are great during cold or wet weather. We found times when the winch was critical.
March 22, 2017
Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., a Textron Inc. company, announces the transition of its Bad Boy Off Road brand to Textron Off Road. Side-by-side models in the current line remain the same; vehicles with the new Textron Off Road branding will begin to appear in authorized dealerships by April 2017.

The Textron Off Road brand of side-by-sides features the gasoline-powered Stampede and Stampede XTR; the all-electric Recoil, Recoil iS and Recoil iS Crew; and the hybrid Ambush iS.

The brand name change signifies the strong engineering and manufacturing legacy Textron has in industries such as aerospace, defense and automotive. Among Textron’s well-known brands and products are Bell Helicopter rotorcraft, Cessna and Beechcraft fixed-wing aircraft, Lycoming engines, Cushman utility vehicles, Jacobsen professional turf equipment and Greenlee professional tools.

“We are changing our brand from Bad Boy Off Road to Textron Off Road to better reflect the detailed design, precision engineering, manufacturing expertise and high performance for which Textron is known, across a number of major industries,” said John Collins, vice president, consumer for Textron Specialized Vehicles. “Our new name is more indicative of the level of performance, quality and innovation that we build into our side-by-sides, and demonstrates how serious Textron is about its future in the powersports market.”

Changes to the website and social media platforms are complete and online. The new website address is www.TextronOffRoad.com.

By Powersports Business

