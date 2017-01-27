BANSHEE SPOTTERS GUIDE

So, what year Banshee do you own? Perhaps you can get an idea by its colors and this chart shows them all. Which year model Banshee looked the best? Was it the classic red and white of the very first year in 1987? Or perhaps the bold Team Yamaha blue colors of 2006? That was the last year you could buy a new Banshee in the USA, but as you can see, it was offered in other countries for a few years after that. But, no matter what year, you can’t beat the beauty of Yamaha’s classic twin-cylinder, two-stroke screamer. Long live the Banshee!