Barker’s Performance Launches Polaris Sportsman 850 Slip On Exhaust & Performance Package

Bad Axe, MI – New year, new exhaust systems! Barker’s Performance is starting the new year off right with the launch of a brand new exhaust system and performance package for the Polaris Sportsman 850. After much success with the Yamaha Grizzly, there was much anticipation to grow their exhaust system offering for the 4×4 market. What was achieved for the Sportsman 850 Slip On Exhaust and Performance Package is a quality slip on exhaust that provides nice gains without hurting the wallet.

Performance

The Barker’s Performance Slip On Exhaust Performance Package includes the Barker’s Slip On Exhaust and EHS Fuel Controller. The EHS Fuel Controller provides an ideal Air/Fuel ratio, coupled with the Barker’s Slip On, this package produces up to 5 horsepower over the stock system. The standalone Barker’s Sportsman 850 Slip On produces a solid few horsepower gain over stock, but the real gains come with the marriage of the Barker’s exhaust system and the EHS fuel controller. The EHS Fuel Controller offers tuning options for both the standard version Polaris Sportsman 850 and the High Lifter Edition. The Barker’s Slip On Exhaust fits all 2009 through 2016 Sportsman 850 models.

As with all Barker’s Performance exhaust systems, the new Sportsman 850 Slip On Exhaust system is hand tig welded in Michigan. The exhaust features a sleek brushed aluminum can outfitted with the color Barker’s Performance tag of your choice; choose from black, blue, red, or yellow. Because the head pipe on the Sportsman 850 comes so far back, it easily bolts in place with zero modifications to your machine.

Pricing & Availability

The brand new Barker’s Slip On Exhaust and Performance Package for the Polaris Sportsman 850 are available for immediate shipping from their website for less than $600. Alternatively, your local Barker’s Performance authorized dealer can order the Slip On or Performance Package for you and assist in proper installation and tuning.

Contact

Barker’s Performance

www.barkersexhaust.com

989-269-6921

info@barkersexhaust.com

