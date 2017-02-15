Big Gun Releases New Fully Stainless Exhaust Lineup!

Over a year of testing has culminated into the release of the most rugged Big Gun Exhaust system to date

Big Gun, Inc., a leader in aftermarket performance exhausts for ATV’s and Side x Sides, announced the release of an entirely stainless exhaust series. Tested for over a year with leading race teams, EXO Stainless series exhibits a shift toward a more rugged and race-proven premium exhaust lineup for the company.

“We realized the growing need for a muffler that could be matched up to handle the siege of large displacement, high output models that keep being released from the manufacturers,” said Big Gun Exhaust General Manager, Kyle Tiedeman. “Switching to a stainless steel muffler, from a durability point of view, was almost a no-brainer.”

EXO Stainless was bred out of necessity. Using the existing aluminum-bodied EXO Series as a platform, the muffler and base plate of the new series have been swapped for a seam-welded, rolled 304-stainless steel housing and a TIG-welded stainless steel plate for added strength. The extreme durability of stainless steel allows for the exhaust to withstand increased heat and demands of larger motors within the ATV and Side x Side segments.

“Just as we did with the EXO Series, a lot of testing went into this new lineup before releasing it,” Tiedeman continued. “Top teams in the ATV and Side x Side industries have put the EXO Stainless series to the test and we are more than confident in its ability to withstand just about any type of abuse.”

Testing of the series came on many fronts including an entire season with Team UXC Factory Polaris on the GNCC circuit and with Rhys Millen Racing during several Best in the Desert and SCORE desert races. Rhys Millen, a world-renowned rally car, stunt and Pikes Peak driver competed in the infamous Baja 1000 desert race in a Polaris RZR 1000 and claimed the overall victory in the Side x Side class; solidifying the true toughness of the new EXO Stainless series.

The EXO Stainless series will be offered for most Side x Sides and many of the utility and sport utility ATV’s. Visit the new www.biggunexhaust.com for more information about the EXO Stainless line of exhausts.