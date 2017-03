BKT designed their new SIERRAMAX tire with Yamaha’s new YXZ1000R in mind, which is why they had this one setup in their colors at a recent Expo Product Show. They say these tires have a unique tread design that provides superior traction in a wide array of terrains, including desert, rocks and dirt.

BKT also has two other new tires for UTVs and ATVs: the Bogmax and W207.

For more info> https://www.bkt-tires.com/en/products/agriculture/machinery/atv