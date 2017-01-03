Headline News
Check out this Honda Pilot with a Rotax 670cc Mach 1 two-stroke engine! (January 4, 2017 12:55 pm)
AWESOME 490 TWO-STROKE QUAD (January 4, 2017 12:24 pm)
Building a 500cc two-stroke quad (January 3, 2017 10:25 am)
TUESDAY TREAD: STI CHICANE RX (January 3, 2017 6:00 am)
MAKING A HONDA TRX250R EVEN BETTER (December 30, 2016 9:21 am)

Building a 500cc two-stroke quad

kx-1
January 3, 2017
Comments off
284 Views
Features, Gallery, Home Features, Home Page, Kawasaki, Machines, Project Machines, Reader's Photos, Slideshow, Yamaha

Here is the quad most riders were wishing Kawasaki would sell back in the late ‘80s. Actually, they’re probably still wishing that today. Brice Paulet is one of those riders, and he decided to do something about it. Instead of just wishing for a KFX500, he set out to build one himself.

A rear view of this machine is what most riders see when it’s out on the trail. If you have an interesting project machine like this, e-mail photos and info on it to us at dwletters@hi-torque. com.
A rear view of this machine is what most riders see when it’s out on the trail. If you have an interesting project machine like this, e-mail photos and info on it to us at dwletters@hi-torque. com.

Brice started with a 2009 Yamaha YFZ450, and then he took out the fourstroke engine. Next, he reinforced the frame with gussets and made a longer swingarm. At that point he was ready to make engine mounts to fit the big two-stroke motor he acquired. It came from a 1987 Kawasaki KX500 dirt bike, which was quite well known for its massive amount of explosive horsepower. He modified it to be even more ferocious with a FMF power valve and 40mm carb. To keep it cool, a larger-volume aluminum radiator was installed.

The big 500cc two-stroke engine will certainly get your attention when you look at this machine, and even more so when you take it for a ride.
The big 500cc two-stroke engine will certainly get your attention when you look at this machine, and even more so when you take it for a ride.

To round out his project machine, Brice mounted up his favorite assortment of handlebars, levers, nerf bars and bumper. He gave his quad a distinguished look by using a Monster Energy graphics kit. In this case, the word “Monster” on the gas tank does indeed apply. Instead of a Quadzilla, though, its nickname would be Frankenquad

Related Article

screen-shot-2017-01-04-at-12-53-42-pm

Check out this Honda Pilot with a Rotax 670cc...

Jan 04, 2017Comments off161 Views

Rotax 670cc Mach 1 two-stroke motor in Honda Pilot.

lz490-2

AWESOME 490 TWO-STROKE QUAD

How to build one yourself on a budget! There’s

Jan 04, 2017
The STIs work very well in all types of terrain. They roll smoothly and track very predictably in the sand. Bump absorption is great, and so is puncture resistance.

TUESDAY TREAD: STI CHICANE ...

A NEW TIRE FOR PERFORMANCE UTVS The UTV tire

Jan 03, 2017
czar-250r-1

MAKING A HONDA TRX250R EVEN...

Turning a classic quad into a true work of

Dec 30, 2016

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail

Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.