Building a 500cc two-stroke quad

Here is the quad most riders were wishing Kawasaki would sell back in the late ‘80s. Actually, they’re probably still wishing that today. Brice Paulet is one of those riders, and he decided to do something about it. Instead of just wishing for a KFX500, he set out to build one himself.

Brice started with a 2009 Yamaha YFZ450, and then he took out the fourstroke engine. Next, he reinforced the frame with gussets and made a longer swingarm. At that point he was ready to make engine mounts to fit the big two-stroke motor he acquired. It came from a 1987 Kawasaki KX500 dirt bike, which was quite well known for its massive amount of explosive horsepower. He modified it to be even more ferocious with a FMF power valve and 40mm carb. To keep it cool, a larger-volume aluminum radiator was installed.

To round out his project machine, Brice mounted up his favorite assortment of handlebars, levers, nerf bars and bumper. He gave his quad a distinguished look by using a Monster Energy graphics kit. In this case, the word “Monster” on the gas tank does indeed apply. Instead of a Quadzilla, though, its nickname would be Frankenquad