BUYER’S GUIDE: 2017 2X4 ATVs

It is our favorite time of the year again, that time when we see every new ATV model you can imagine. Recent trends are continuing—there are fewer 2WD sport models on offer, but 4×4 tech remains strong. As much as we lament the loss of sport models, the advancement of 4×4 technology is most likely partially responsible. Riders who once would have bought a sport quad (when 4x4s were basically farm implements) now choose a sporty, long-travel 4×4 for trail use. Modern 4×4 quads have as much wheel travel as many ‘80s sport quads but are far more comfortable off-road.

In the youth segment, there are new and numerous offerings of recreational 2WD quads. Some popular sport models from previous years are still available at the distributor and dealer levels, so check around if you want one. It is likely that you will find a new one waiting for a happy and proud owner.

We hope that we will see more sport ATVs hit the market, whether they are traditional solid-axle 2WDs or performance 4x4s. But for 2017, there are great options to choose from at great prices. Here we have photos, prices and descriptions of over 90 ATVs that are current for 2017. In many cases, manufacturers make several variations of a model that all look identical externally. Those machines will be grouped under a single photo, and the prices listed will be a range from base to highest MSRP.

ARCTIC CAT 300 ($4,299)

This ’Cat shares the same ATV values as its bigger sibling but as a two-wheel-drive ATV that is $100 cheaper for 2017. The liquid-cooled, 270cc four-stroke has proven peppy and reliable. Double-A-arm suspension covers the front, while solid-axle, swingarm suspension smooths the rear. It can tow 500 pounds and features hydraulic disc brakes.

ARCTIC CAT 150 ($3,799)

Arctic Cat’s 2WD 150 features racks and 300 pounds of towing capacity. The air-cooled, 149cc SOHC, four-stroke engine is reliable. Single-A-arm front suspension and a swingarm rear handle bumps. An automatic CVT transmission transfers power. The quad does 20 mph stock, but can be adjusted to go 30 mph after the rider gains experience.

HONDA FOURTRAX RECON ($4,049)

The FourTrax Recon has a durable, 229cc, air-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine that is electronically started and requires low maintenance. It has an automatic clutch system that still allows you to shift gears. For $250 you can step up to the Recon ES (Electronic Shift) model and have push-button shifting on the handlebar.

HONDA FOURTRAX RANCHER ($5,299)

Honda has many variations of this ATV, which includes a 4×4 version, but if you want a strong engine and only require two-wheel drive, the Rancher is a great machine. It utilizes a 420cc, single-cylinder engine with a manual five-speed transmission that has reverse. The base-model Rancher has a solid rear axle with 6.9 inches of wheel travel.

KAWASAKI BRUTE FORCE 300 ($4,299)

This reasonably priced utility ATV is capable of towing up to 500 pounds with a 271cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled and electronically started. There is a back-up pull starter if needed. An automatic CVT-style transmission with reverse helps propel the twowheel-drive quad. There are cargo racks on the front and rear of the Brute Force 300.

KYMCO MXU 270 ($3,899)

The Kymco MXU 300 is closely related to Kawasaki’s Brute Force 300. Both machines have electric start for the single-cylinder four-stroke engines. The Kymco has a 270cc displacement and an automatic CVT-style transmission with reverse. Hydraulic disc brakes come standard up front and in the rear of this machine.

KYMCO MXU 150X ($3,099)

The MXU 150 sports a 149cc, air-cooled, four-stroke engine paired with an automatic CVT-style transmission. This rear-wheel-driven machine has drum brakes in the front with a hydraulic disc brake to slow down the rear. It is started electrically, but the MXU comes with a back-up kickstarter in case the battery dies while you’re out on the trails.

POLARIS PHOENIX 200 ($3,799)

Intended for riders 14 years old and up, the friendly but sporty Phoenix has a reliable, 196cc, air-cooled, four-stroke engine with a PVT transmission. The trans has forward, neutral and reverse. A double A-arm in front supplies 7 inches of travel, and a swingarm rear has 6.5 inches of travel. The Phoenix comes with a helmet and safety flag!

SUZUKI OZARK 250 ($4,599)

Suzuki’s Ozark 250 is a great two-wheel-drive ATV that packs a punch out of its 245cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. For durability purposes, the rear wheels are shaft-driven through a solid-axle swingarm-type suspension. The front suspension utilizes independent dual A-arms. There are cargo racks on this quad.