BUYER’S GUIDE: 2017 Two-Up ATVs

It is our favorite time of the year again, that time when we see every new ATV model you can imagine. Recent trends are continuing—there are fewer 2WD sport models on offer, but 4×4 tech remains strong. As much as we lament the loss of sport models, the advancement of 4×4 technology is most likely partially responsible. Riders who once would have bought a sport quad (when 4x4s were basically farm implements) now choose a sporty, long-travel 4×4 for trail use. Modern 4×4 quads have as much wheel travel as many ‘80s sport quads but are far more comfortable off-road.

In the youth segment, there are new and numerous offerings of recreational 2WD quads. Some popular sport models from previous years are still available at the distributor and dealer levels, so check around if you want one. It is likely that you will find a new one waiting for a happy and proud owner.

We hope that we will see more sport ATVs hit the market, whether they are traditional solid-axle 2WDs or performance 4x4s. But for 2017, there are great options to choose from at great prices. Here we have photos, prices and descriptions of over 90 ATVs that are current for 2017. In many cases, manufacturers make several variations of a model that all look identical externally. Those machines will be grouped under a single photo, and the prices listed will be a range from base to highest MSRP.

ARCTIC CAT ALTERRA TRV 700/1000 SE ($11,399–$12,999)

Arctic Cat had one two-up in 2016 but three for 2017. The 700 and 1000 come with EPS, cast wheels and diff-lock. The 700 is powered by an EFI, 695cc, four-stroke single, but the 1000 is a 951cc EFI V-twin. New are a reshaped passenger seat and grab rails, LED rear lights, a multi-function digital gauge and 25-percent-better fuel economy.

ARCTIC CAT ALTERRA TRV 500 ($8,499)

Arctic Cat is credited with creating the two-up ATV for those who prefer some company while riding. All three two-up models have enough changes to be considered new models. The 500 shares a wheelbase with the larger machines, but the 435cc, closed-loop, EFI-powered machine has no automotive paint or EPS.

CAN-AM OUTLANDER MAX 570/450 ($7,799/$6,999)

Riding trails can be more fun with a passenger. The Outlander Max 570 and 450 have enough power to have fun at a reasonable price. Independent suspension comes standard on all four corners, and an automatic CVT-style transmission makes this machine easy to operate. You can get this machine with electronic power steering.

CAN-AM OUTLANDER MAX XT 570 ($9,349)

The Outlander Max XT comes with Can-Am’s Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering, along with a 3000-pound Warn winch, heavy-duty front and rear bumpers and 12-inch cast-aluminum wheels. The 48-horsepower, 570cc, V-twin four-stroke engine has enough power to get this two-up ATV down the trail with ease.

CAN-AM OUTLANDER MAX DPS 650 ($10,699)

The least-expensive, big-bore two-up ATV in Can-Am’s lineup is the Outlander Max DPS 650. The engine is a liquid-cooled, EFI, Rotax, 649.6cc V-twin that pumps out 62 horsepower. This two-seater has an automatic CVT, two- and four-wheel-drive capabilities with Can-Am’s ViscoLok QE auto-locking front differential, and EPS.

CAN-AM OUTLANDER MAX XT 1000R/850/650 ($13,749/$12,699/$11,749)

When you upgrade to the Outlander Max XT, you get three engine options: 1000R, 850, and 650. Along with a rear passenger seat, you get two multi-purpose racks with Can-Am’s LinQ Quick-Attach system. Can-Am’s Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering, 14-inch cast-aluminum wheels and Warn winch are standard.

CAN-AM OUTLANDER MAX XT-P 1000R/850 ($15,499/$14,399)

If you want a two-up with great standard features, then the Outlander Max XT-P line is perfect. Standard equipment includes 14-inch beadlock rims with 26-inch tires, a Warn winch, HD bumpers and Fox 1.5 Podium QS3 shocks. Engine options are a 78-horsepower, 854cc engine or a 89-horsepower, 976cc powerplant.

CAN-AM OUTLANDER MAX LTD 1000R ($15,349)

If you are looking for a very comfortable ride out of a two-seater ATV, the Outlander Max LTD 1000R is a great choice. It comes with rear Air Control Suspension with Fox Air Assist HPG shocks. This system provides a plush ride for your passenger. An integrated Garmin Montana 650t touchscreen GPS comes standard on this Can-Am, along with painted plastics and 14-inch aluminum wheels.

CFMOTO CFORCE 800 EPS ($8,999)

This is CFMoto’s biggest ATV. It comes with a 799cc, SOHC, V-twin powerplant that is liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection. The machine has independent front and rear suspension with adjustable coil-over shocks. A 3000-pound winch comes standard, along with electronic power steering and aluminum alloy wheels.

CFMOTO CFORCE 500 H.O. EPS ($5,999)

This 500-class machine comes with great standard features for a nice price. You get electronic power steering, aluminum alloy wheels and a 2500-pound winch. There is even a powered wiring kit included for towing trailers. Fully independent suspension comes on the front and rear of the CForce 500.

HISUN TACTIC 1000 ($9,999)

Like all Hisun ATVs, the Tactic 1000 comes fully loaded with EPS, diff-lock, machined cast-aluminum wheels, a winch, handguards and more. An electronically fuel-injected, 976cc V-twin engine powers the Tactic 1000. The front and rear suspension is fully independent with hydraulic disc brakes to slow it down.

HISUN TACTIC 800 ($8,499)

Power steering, aluminum alloy wheels and a 3500pound winch are standard features on both of Hisun’s Tactic ATVs. Like the 1000, the 800 has an automatic CVTstyle transmission with reverse. The 4×4 system comes with an electronically locking front differential when the going gets tough, and it can tow up to 1200 pounds.

HISUN FORGE 450/550/750 ($5,999–$7,599)

This two-up Forge trio shares a fully equipped chassis with cast-aluminum wheels, fully adjustable four-wheel independent suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, diff-lock, handguards and a winch! All are EFI singles, but the liquid-cooled motors are 454cc for the 450, 546cc for the 550 and 735cc for the 750.

ODES ASSAILANT 800 ($9,295)

The Assailant 800 two-up 4×4 is the only ATV in the Odes lineup. It features an EFI, liquid-cooled V-twin engine; CVT Tech CVT; and 4WD with a diff-lock, plus a winch, handguards, bumpers and turn signals. The key feature is the Zeus Touch LCD display that provides normal meter functions, plus full-color GPS with a pinch-to-zoom feature.

POLARIS SPORTSMAN TOURING XP 1000 ($12,999)

This machine is the big dog in two-up Polaris ATVs. With an 88-horsepower, twin-cylinder, 952cc EFI engine; high-performance, close-ratio AWD; EPS; engine braking and Active Descent Control; and premium paint and wheels, it is packed with features. It has On-Demand AWD, and you will need it with this much power on tap!

POLARIS SPORTSMAN TOURING 850 SP ($10,999)

Polaris’ Sportsman Touring 850 SP has a 78-horsepower, twin-cylinder engine with EFI. Honestly, we love this motor, and power is perfect when combined with the PVT and On-Demand AWD system. Standard power steering helps when piloting the big two-up touring machine, and especially when you have a passenger along.

POLARIS SPORTSMAN TOURING X2 570 EPS ($9,799)

The Sportsman Touring X2 570 EPS holds a rear seat for a second rider, but it can easily be removed so the rear dump box can hold up to 400 pounds. The X2 comes with Polaris’ On-Demand AWD system, as well as VersaTrac Turf mode for utility purposes. Electronic power steering comes standard on this machine as well.

POLARIS SPORTSMAN TOURING 570 SP ($9,399)

The Sportsman Touring 570 SP comes with Polaris’ Performance package, which includes standard power steering, an engine braking system and Active Descent Control. Two people can hit the trails on this machine in full control and have a blast. The 570 SP has an On-Demand True AWD system for tackling the steep or muddy stuff.

POLARIS SPORTSMAN TOURING 570/570 EPS/570 SP ($7,699/$9,499)

Polaris’ most affordable two-up machine is their Sportsman Touring 570. It doesn’t have standard EPS or engine braking electronic power steering on it, but you can get the EPS version for an additional $1000. The SP has the whole Polaris alphabet: EPS, EBS, ADC, EFI, PVT, paint and cast alloy wheels.

SPORTSMAN BIG BOSS 6X6 570 EPS ($10,999)

Imagine all the two-up comfort of the other Polaris twoups, but with a total of six wheels! That allows a payload rating of over 1000 pounds. Even though this machine is mostly for work, but with standard EPS, it would make a great camping, hunting or just plain adventure mount. You see how we are; we just don’t want to work, but the Big Boss does.