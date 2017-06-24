CAN-AM X3 IS WINNING IN THE WOODS

Headline News
June 24, 2017
—  The race action was hot and heavy at this weekend’s IXCR race (Indiana Cross-Country Racing). Can-Am Factory pilot Kyle Chaney posted a victory in his Can-Am / XPS / CT-Raceworx-prepped Maverick X3. He won the Heavy Pro (UTV) class by four minutes at round six of the series, the Mayhem @ Medora in Indiana.

Chaney, who has missed two rounds, has now won four events in four attempts in the 11-round IXCR series. Chaney and his co-pilot (and girlfriend) Sarah Merry stood atop the IXCR podium.

Chaney had this to say: “I can’t even take credit for podiums anymore. Pretty sure it’s 90% X3 / 10% co-pilot. These things pretty much drive themselves.”

