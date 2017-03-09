Carry extra gas with Giant Loop’s 2-Gallon Gas Bag!

NEW 2017 POWERSPORTS PRODUCT: Giant Loop’s 2-Gallon Gas BagTM Fuel Safe Bladder

(BEND, OR) Adventure proof packing systems and gear company Giant Loop’s new Gas BagTM Fuel Safe Bladder conveniently transports 2 gallons (7.6 liters) of hydrocarbon fuel for powersports racing in a collapsible welded film and ballistic nylon reinforced container that rolls up or packs flat when empty, weighing less than 16 ounces. Gas Bag Fuel Safe Bladders are compatible with motorcycles, snowmobiles, snow bikes (e.g., Timbersled, Moto Trax), ATVs, UTVs and 4x4s, providing a lightweight, compact means of transporting gas for off-road racing on closed courses.

In 2016, the 1-gallon Gas Bag Fuel Safe Bladder was awarded the Powersports Business “Nifty 50” for being among last year’s best new products: http://powersportsbusiness. com/columns/2016/02/15/2016- powersports-business-nifty-50- winners/

Each Gas Bag Fuel Safe Bladder is individually pressure tested and made in USA by Fuel Safe®, a leading racing fuel containment manufacturer based in Redmond, Oregon.

NOTE: The Gas Bag Fuel Safe Bladder is intended only for the temporary transport of liquid hydrocarbons for racing vehicles used in professional off road and closed course competition racing events. The Gas Bag Fuel Safe Bladder is NOT a portable or long-term fuel storage container as described by ASTM, EPA, ARB or other state or federal agencies.

Flat and unfilled, the 2-Gallon Gas Bag Fuel Safe Bladder measures 22″ long x 11.24″ wide.

Filler neck is standard size, fitting “universal” spouts. For multiple attachment options, the Gas Bag Fuel Safe Bladder features two webbing daisy chains. Three webbing handles facilitate filling and dispensing fuel. USA MSRP is $299.99 (GL part # FSB17-G2; Tucker Rocky part # 804923).

WEBPAGE: https:// giantloopmoto.com/product/gas- bag-fuel-safe-bladder/

About Giant Loop

Based in Bend, Giant Loop designs and manufactures adventure proof power sports and outdoor packing and gear systems. From its Bend showroom and website, Giant Loop is also a retailer of products that complete its “go light, go fast, go far” approach to packing for adventure. Giant Loop products are available from power sports distributor Tucker Rocky (Street, Off Road, ATV/UTV catalogs), international distributors and a network of dealers throughout the USA. Giant Loop is a rider-owned company. For all the details, go to www.giantloopmoto.com or www.giantloopsnow.com.