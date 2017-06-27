CFMoto 2018 models at AIMExpo

John Tranby, Director of Marketing for CFMoto said that with “the show moving to Columbus, Oh, it provides us a great opportunity to reach out to one of the hottest areas for ATV and SXS in the US. The location will help us connect with an area that has a tremendous amount of potential dealers that are within driving distance of the expo.

Tranby also added that “we are excited to present our 2018 lineup, it is one of the strongest lineups we have had. Dealers and customers will like the changes we have coming for 2018. We will still continue to provide quality without compromise, offering feature packed and cost effective ATVs and SXS, and that will be apparent in our 2018 models”.

CFMoto will be located in booth 246.