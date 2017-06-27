Headline News
NEW MECHANIX WEAR HIGH-DEXTERITY GLOVES (June 27, 2017 1:58 pm)
CFMoto 2018 models at AIMExpo (June 27, 2017 10:58 am)
THE NEW AUGUST 2017 ISSUE IS HERE! (June 27, 2017 8:10 am)
TUESDAY TREAD: MAXXIS BIGHORN 3.0 TIRES (June 27, 2017 6:07 am)
MODIFIED KTM WINS PIKES PEAK QUAD CLASS (June 26, 2017 4:22 pm)

CFMoto 2018 models at AIMExpo

June 27, 2017
Comments off
83 Views
2 block, Home News, Home Page, Machines, News, other

— CFMotoUSA confirmed earlier this week that they will be attending this years American International Motorcycle Expo (AIM) this September 21-24th in Columbus Ohio. This marks the first time that CFMoto will be presenting at the expo.

John Tranby, Director of Marketing for CFMoto said that with “the show moving to Columbus, Oh, it provides us a great opportunity to reach out to one of the hottest areas for ATV and SXS in the US. The location will help us connect with an area that has a tremendous amount of potential dealers that are within driving distance of the expo.

Tranby also added that “we are excited to present our 2018 lineup, it is one of the strongest lineups we have had. Dealers and customers will like the changes we have coming for 2018. We will still continue to provide quality without compromise, offering feature packed and cost effective ATVs and SXS, and that will be apparent in our 2018 models”.

CFMoto will be located in booth 246.

Related Article

NEW MECHANIX WEAR HIGH-DEXTERITY GLOVES

Jun 27, 2017Comments off39 Views

— There are many choices for UTV driving gloves these days and Mechanix Wear has a wide variety of options as well. Their latest new model is

THE NEW AUGUST 2017 ISSUE I...

— Make sure you pick up a copy at

Jun 27, 2017

TUESDAY TREAD: MAXXIS BIGHO...

New design, better traction By the staff of Dirt

Jun 27, 2017

MODIFIED KTM WINS PIKES PEA...

Chris Wagner’s KTM was quite different from the ones

Jun 26, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤