CONVERT YOUR YXZ1000’S MANUAL CLUTCH TO AN AUTOMATIC CLUTCH

You can get the kit at your Yamaha dealer. It’s made by Rekluse and you’ll never have to push in the clutch pedal again. No more stalling out the engine when trying to drive through tricky situations on the trail. Any driver will look like a pro while handling the manual transmission. You still have to shift, but the clutch engages on its own as the engine revs increase from idle. It is a similar system to what Rekluse has been making for dirt bikes, which has become popular for enduro riders. The YXZ1000R Rekluse clutch is listed in Yamaha’s Accessory Division for $800.