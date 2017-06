— In recent episodes of “Diesel Brothers”, the diesel truck customizers build two wild custom UTVs for Major League Baseball.

For the American League they built this 2017 Polaris RZR 4 Turbo.

For the National League they built this Polaris Ranger Crew 1000.

The episodes also feature MLB stars and XP1K4 Star and Six-Time, Off-Road Racing Champion RJ Anderson.